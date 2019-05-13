Kathleen Scavo, a senior at the University of Oregon, will conclude her collegiate career by playing in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships, May 17-22, at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas.
Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena High School graduate, qualified for nationals by placing fourth individually at last week’s NCAA Cle Elum Regional.
Scavo had rounds of 67, 72 and 70 for a 7-under-par 209 total at the Tumble Creek Club in Cle Elum, Washington.
The Blessings Golf Club is the home course for the University of Arkansas men’s and women’s teams. Golf Channel will televise the event May 20-22.
The nationals will have 24 teams, along with 12 individuals.
The 67 that Scavo shot in the first round is her lowest round of the season.
“If I had to use one word to describe Kathleen’s round today, I’d say fearless,” Oregon head coach Derek Radley said in a report on the school’s website, goducks.com. “She came out of the clubhouse ready to play today. With a ton of postseason experience, she played with zero fear and kept us in contention.”
Only three individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the nationals.
Scavo has played well in senior season for Oregon, tying for fourth place at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, tying for eighth place at the PING/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona, tying for 18th place at the Wildcat Invitational at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona, tying for eighth place at the Bruin Wave Invitational at San Luis Obispo Country Club, tying for 12th place at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at the Nanea Golf Club at Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and tying for eighth place at the East and West Match Play Challenge at Radrick Farms Golf Club in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
She has also been recognized for academics at Oregon and is a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar and has twice received Pac-12 All-Academic honors.
U.S. Open Local Qualifying
Napa Valley players failed to advance at an 18-hole U.S. Open Local Qualifying on May 9 at Granite Bay Golf Club in Placer County.
Andy Miller of Napa (71), Kevin Alexander of Napa (73), Jason Anthony of Fairfield (73), and Jeramy McAlister of Fairfield (82) did not make the cut.
Anthony and McAlister are Justin-Siena High School graduates.
Only the low five individual players advanced to U.S. Open sectional qualifying.
The U.S. Open Championship is June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
53rd NCGA Four-Ball Championship
Jason Anthony and Randy Haag finished second at the Northern California Golf Association’s 53rd annual Four-Ball Championship at Spyglass Hill, located a Pebble Beach, on Sunday.
Anthony, a Fairfield resident who played golf at Justin-Siena and Napa Valley College, and Haag had rounds of 65, 67 and 68 for a 16-under 200 total.
Austin Fox and Casey Scott won the title of the 54-hole event, shooting 68-66-64 – 198.
The 54-hole competition consists of two-man teams in which both players play their own ball and the lowest score of the two is counted on each hole, the NCGA said.