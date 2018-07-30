Kathleen Scavo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate who will be going into her senior season on the University of Oregon women’s golf team, finished as the runner-up at last week’s 52nd annual California Women’s Amateur Championships at Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel.
Scavo, who is from Benicia, finished 14th in qualifying, shooting rounds of 75 and 74 for a 5-over-par 149 total.
Scavo, the No. 14 seed, was presented with the runner-up trophy.
She lost in the finals to Ty Akabane, the No. 1 seed and a senior at San Ramon Valley High-Danville, 3 and 2.
“I just could not get my putter going. I couldn’t make anything,” Scavo said in a story on the Northern California Golf Association website, ncga.org. “I’m still very pleased overall with my week. Ty is deserving in winning. She played great all week.”
Scavo, a two-time winner of the California Junior Girls’ State Championship, went 4-1 in match play during the week.
McCarron ties for third in Scotland
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron tied for third place at the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.
McCarron had rounds of 67, 73, 70 and 68 for a 10-under-par 278 total at The Old Course at St. Andrews. The PGA Tour Champions event concluded on Sunday at the par-72, 7,216-yard course at St. Andrews, Scotland.
McCarron earned $97,380.
It was McCarron’s fourth Top-5 finish in the PGA Tour Champions’ five majors.
He had the day’s best score on the inward nine on Sunday, a 3-under 33.
“I hit a lot of good shots. Just needed to make a couple more birdies,” McCarron said on www.asapsports.com. “I played solid. You know, a lot of putts just burning the edges. I hit a lot of good putts with good speeds. It was a tough day to start out. A lot of wind early on, a lot of rain.
“You know, I’m going to look back on a lot of shots and putts that didn’t go in or shots that I missed that kept me from winning this championship.”
McCarron said playing The Old Course at St. Andrews made for a special week.
“This is one of my favorite places on Earth, St. Andrews, and to be able to play here at the British Senior Open was really special,” he said. “I had a blast here. This has been a special week staying in the town and walking to work.”
McCarron is No. 5 on the Charles Schwab Cup money list ($1,201,770).
He is first in the all-around ranking, second in total driving, fourth for scoring average (69.53) and sixth in driving distance (293.6).
Warriors’ Curry to play in Ellie Mae Classic
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors will play in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, it was announced on Monday. It will be played the week of Aug. 6-12.
Curry will again maintain his amateur status in the event and will compete on an unrestricted sponsor exemption, it was announced by the Web.com Tour in a press release.
Curry played in the Web.com Tour event last year, shooting 74-74—148 (8-over).
“Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August,” Curry said in a press release.