Vintage High School graduate Scott McCarron won for the second time this season and became the 38th player with at least 10 wins on the PGA Tour Champions when he captured the Insperity Invitational on Sunday at The Woodlands Country Club.
McCarron, a former Napa resident who is a member of the VHS Athletic Hall of Fame, made three birdies on the back nine to shoot a 5-under-par 67 in the final round at The Woodlands, Texas.
He completed the three-day, 54-hole event at 17-under 199 and won by two shots over Scott Parel, who shot a 66 in the final round. McCarron finished five strokes in front of Lee Janzen, who was third, and six strokes ahead of Marco Dawson and Paul Goydos, who tied for fourth.
McCarron earned $330,000.
He joins Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Kite, Al Geiberger, Kenny Perry, John Cook and Bob Gilder, each of whom has 10 wins.
“You know, I’m shocked I’ve won 10 times out here tying those guys and John Cook,” McCarron, 53, said in an interview transcription provided by Tee-Scripts.com. “I’m going to put everything I can into this and try to win as many tournaments as I can, try to compete, have fun, be in good shape, be healthy and see what we can do.”
A birdie on the 16th hole gave McCarron a two-shot lead with two holes to go. He parred the last two holes.
He becomes the first player with multiple victories on the PGA Tour Champions circuit this season. He also has at least two wins each year since the 2016 season.
“I played solid. Obviously I’m playing well,” said McCarron, who has the Charles Schwab Cup lead for the third week in a row.
In his 10 victories, McCarron’s final-round scoring average is 66.60, according to PGA Tour Champions.
He opened the Insperity Invitational with a 67 and had a 65 in the second round.
McCarron leads the Charles Schwab Cup money list with $996,868 through nine events. He is second for scoring average (69.08), fifth for driving distance (285.4), seventh for greens in regulation percentage (72.45), sixth for total driving, tied for sixth for putting average, third for birdie average, and is third in the all-around ranking.
NVCC pro places at PGA Professional Championship
Dave Solomon, the head PGA golf professional at Napa Valley Country Club, finished in a tie for 59th place at the 2019 PGA Professional Championship. The event, which had 312 players from around the country, was played last week on the East and West Courses at Belfair of Bluffton, South Carolina.
The low 20 finishers secured a berth in the 2019 PGA Championship, to be held May 13-19, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
Solomon had rounds of 70, 75, 76 and 74.
Robinson, Aaron place in junior event
Katie Robinson of American Canyon and Jacob Aaron of Napa each placed in the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series VI, a two-day event held in Fairfield.
Robinson tied for eighth in the girls championship division. Robinson shot 74 at Rancho Solano and had an 81 at Paradise Valley.
Aaron was 29th in the boys championship division. Aaron had an 81 at Paradise Valley and an 81 at Rancho Solano.
U.S. Open local qualifying
Three area players each failed to qualify at a U.S. Open Local Qualifying on May 1 at Butte Creek Country Club in Chico.
Aaron Beverly of Fairfield (71), Kyle Souza of Napa (73) and Zack Sims of Napa (78) did not qualify.
The low five individual scores advance to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open Championship.
The U.S. Golf Association announced last month that is has accepted a total of 9,125 entries for the 119th U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The U.S. Open will be played at Pebble Beach June 13-16.
More than 9,000 U.S. Open entries were received for the eighth consecutive year and the 11th time overall, the USGA said.