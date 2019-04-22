Scott McCarron got to know TPC Sugarloaf, located in Duluth, Georgia, by playing a practice round with the course’s architect and designer, Greg Norman.
“He kind of showed me some of the lines off the tees, where you could go, where you could get some more yardage, and where you need to hit it on layups. Those type of things. He taught me a lot on how to play this golf course,” McCarron said via Tee-Scripts.com of Norman, the winner of 20 PGA Tour events who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.
“I was able to take some of that knowledge. This place is just very special to me. When I first came in through the gates, you see all the big, beautiful homes and everybody’s well-manicured yards, and the golf course is just fantastic. It’s a golf course I love coming to. It’s one of my favorite places we play.”
McCarron, a 1983 Vintage High School graduate and former Napa resident, has a very good record at TPC Sugarloaf. He won BellSouth Classic titles on the PGA Tour there in 1997 and 2001.
He shot a 1-under-par 71 in the final round on Sunday and won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, at TPC Sugarloaf. The course was set up as a par-72, 6,987-yard layout.
McCarron, who is a member of the Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame, earned $270,000 after completing the 54-hole tournament at 7-under 209. He won in wire-to-wire fashion, opening with a 68 and taking a three-shot lead into the final round after shooting 70 on Saturday.
“This tournament has meant a lot to me in my career and also personally,” McCarron said. “Once you come back to a golf course you play well at, those memories start coming back to you. You start seeing lines off tees that you took. You start seeing maybe some of the putts you made coming down the stretch.”
The win, McCarron’s ninth on the PGA Tour Champions, moves him to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career.
“I’m having so much fun playing on the PGA Tour Champions,” McCarron said. “This is like a new lease on life for me, for my golf career, but I also know that there’s an end in sight. Because of that, I’m putting everything I can into these whatever, 10, 15 years.
“I’m having a very nice career. I’m having so much fun out here.”
McCarron won by two strokes over four players – Jerry Kelly, Joe Durant, Kirk Triplett and Kent Jones.
A bogey-birdie-double bogey start dropped McCarron into a four-way tie for the lead.
He took a one-shot lead after two-putting for birdie on No. 13. He increased his lead to two shots with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole.
“I didn’t get off to the best start,” he said. “I knew that I just had to keep staying patient. This golf course, you’ve got to put yourself in position. I don’t hit a lot of drivers here just because I’m trying to avoid some of these bunkers and trying to avoid trouble.”
McCarron has nine wins in 83 starts since the beginning of the 2016 season. He has won $6,869,732 in that span.
As one of the top players on Tour, he has placed fourth (2016), third (2017) and second (2018) in the Charles Schwab Cup in the last three years.
McCarron said his goal is to win the Schwab Cup.
“These guys are so good out here. These guys are practicing, staying in shape and they go low. We’ve got to keep plugging away and try to win the Schwab Cup,” he said.
He leads the Charles Schwab Cup money list with $624,118. He is third for scoring average (69.48), sixth in driving distance (285.9), tied for sixth in total driving, and eighth in the all-around ranking.
Anisman leads Macalester College
Kiwa Anisman, a 2018 Vintage High graduate, finished in a tie for 26th place to lead the Macalester College women’s team at the Bethel Royal Match.
Anisman had rounds of 87 and 81 for a 168 total at Deer Run Golf Club in Victoria, Minnesota.
Anisman, who is from Yountville, was named All-Monticello Empire League each of her four years on the girls golf team at Vintage. She was a co-captain for Vintage as a sophomore, junior and senior.
She was the MEL Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
Macalester College is a small, private NCAA Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota and is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.