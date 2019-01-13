The forecast for later in the week from www.accuweather.com calls for rain on Wednesday, rain on Thursday, and a chance of rain on Friday.
It’s a gloomy outlook if you’re trying to play golf. But the expected rainy weather is not going to cancel the Napa Open, a mini tour event that is scheduled for Jan. 16-18 at Silverado Resort and Spa.
“We’re going to play, rain or shine,” said Andy Miller, Silverado’s design director, who is putting on the three-day, 54-hole event. “It’s a mini tour. Anyone that is trying to make it out there, knows that you just play through the weather.”
Thirty-eight players, both professional and amateurs, are entered in the tournament, which will be played on Silverado’s North and South Courses, both championship layouts. Players may be allowed to lift, clean and place in the fairways due to the weather and conditions.
“We’ll see how it goes,” said Miller, who played golf at Justin-Siena High School, BYU and on both the Nationwide Tour and PGA Tour.
The tournament is open to all professionals, men and women, as well as amateurs with a U.S. Golf Association handicap index of 5 or less. Amateurs may win up to a maximum of $750, according to registration information. Amateurs will be paid in the form of a gift card to Silverado Resort and Spa.
Round 1 is Jan. 16 on the North Course, with tee times from 9-11 a.m. from the first tee.
Round 2 is Jan. 17 on the South Course, with players starting between 9-11 a.m. from the first tee. There is no cut.
The third and final round is Jan. 18 on the North Course. Players will start from the No. 1 tee between 9-11 a.m. An awards ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The entry fee is $700 for pros and $400 for amateurs. The entry fee includes green fees, cart fee and range balls.
First-place prize money is expected to be over $5,000 in the pro division.
“There will be some guys that will shoot some low numbers. Whether they can do it for three rounds or not is the question. But you’ll see some low scores,” said Miller, who received a number of accolades during his college career, including four-time NCAA All-America honors, Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, and three-time All-Conference.
“There are so many good players in the mini tours, all the way up to the PGA Tour. I don’t think the general public realizes how good some of these guys on the mini tour are. These guys are phenomenal players.”
The field includes Zack Sims and Aaron Beverly, both professional players who work in the golf department at Silverado and enjoyed successful college careers.
Sims, a Napa High graduate, played two years at Holy Names University of Oakland. Sims was named to the Division II PING All-West Regional team by the Golf Coaches Association of America for 2018.
He was the medalist at the Bay Area Invitational, was selected First Team All-PacWest, and was honored as the Holy Names Male Student-Athlete of the Year last year.
Sims was named to the All-Tournament team for Holy Names after tying for eighth place at the Pacific West Conference Championships.
Sims tied for 20th individually at the NCAA Division II Championships.
Beverly is a Fairfield resident who was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year for Sacramento State. Beverly had a standout career in college. The Golf Coaches Association of America named Beverly, a 2012 graduate of Armijo High School, to the PING Division I All-West Region team.
He had three wins and was a four-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree.
Beverly will play in a qualifier for PGA Tour Latinoamerica Jan. 22-25 in Mazatlan, Mexico.
“They’re both phenomenal golfers and they know the course,” said Miller. “That’s a huge advantage on the North and the South, is to know those greens.
“To know those greens and where to hit it with your irons is a huge advantage. Aaron and Zack have the games to win it and take their games to a very high level.”
The professional field also includes:
Tom Johnson
Johnson, the director of instruction at Golden Gate Park Golf Course in San Francisco, is a former PGA Tour player. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a two-time All-American honorable mention at Northwestern, where he played with Luke Donald.
He played on the PGA Tour in 2007, competing in 27 events. Johnson also played four seasons on the Nationwide Tour.
Johnson, a former assistant men’s golf coach at UC Davis, was the medalist of an 18-hole U.S. Open local qualifier at Silverado in 2015, shooting a bogey-free 9-under-par 63 on the 6,612-yard South Course.
Doug Quinones
Quinones is a former standout at the University of Kansas and plays on the Dakotas Tour.
The Dakotas Tour offers 19 events in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, from late June to early September.
Quinones, a resident of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, won $44,252 in 13 events last year on the Dakotas Tour.
Elizabeth Schultz
Schultz played four years of college golf at San Jose State. She had six Top-10 finishes and recorded three other Top-20 finishes for the Spartans, according to sjsuspartans.com.
Schultz works in the golf department at Silverado.
“She can be right there. She’s a phenomenal golfer,” said Miller.
Dave Solomon
Solomon, Napa Valley Country Club’s head PGA golf professional, was the 2017 Player of the Year in the Northern California Section of the PGA. The honor got him an exemption into the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.
Solomon turned professional in 2001 and played in mini tours for five years all over the country, including the Hooters Tour, Golden State Tour, Spanos Tour, and Tight Lies Tour.
He played the Canadian Professional Golf Tour in 2005.
He went to the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament four times and advanced to the second stage once, in 2001.
Solomon plays in NorCal Section PGA events throughout the year.
Andy Miller
Miller is a member of the BYU Hall of Fame and assists his dad, Johnny Miller, a 25-time champion on the PGA Tour and the tournament host of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open at Silverado, in the golf course design business.
“My game is not as sharp because I’m working full time. But if I got hot, you never know,” he said. “To put three (rounds) in a row together when you’re not playing, that’s the tough part.”
For more information about the event, contact Devon Raymond, tournament coordinator, at 707-257-5467 or draymond@troon.com.
NCGA Weekend Net Tour
The Northern California Golf Association’s Weekend Net Tour, a series of 35 one-day events on weekends only, begins next month.
Silverado Resort will host the first two events, Feb. 16 and 17.
Additional events are scheduled for Silverado March 16-17, May 18-19 and Nov. 16.
More information is available at ncga.org/weekendtour.