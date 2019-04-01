Kathleen Scavo, a senior on the University of Oregon women’s team, tied for eighth place at the PING/ASU Invitational on Sunday.
Scavo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, had rounds of 70, 75 and 68 for a 3-under-par 213 total. She had four birdies during the final round at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.
The University of Southern California won the title, Arizona State was second, Washington and Northwestern tied for third, Stanford was fifth, Oklahoma was sixth, Furman was seventh, UCLA was eighth, and Oregon was ninth.
Oregon and Colorado will co-host the Silverado Showdown, April 7-9, at Silverado Resort and Spa. Stanford is also entered.
Aaron places in junior event
Jacob Aaron of Napa finished in ninth place at the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series II event at Paso Robles Golf Club over the weekend.
Aaron, a sophomore at Vintage High School who plays on the golf team, had rounds of 73 and 80 for a 153 total in the boys championship division.
Aaron was third individually with a 3-over-par 75 as Vintage won the title in a field of 18 teams at the inaugural “Champ” High School Classic on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa on March 25.
The Crushers shot a 311 total to take first place.
Justin-Siena High School, the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation and Silverado partnered to host the “Champ” High School Classic.
McCarron places in PGA Tour Champions event
Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate, tied for 32nd place at the PGA Tour Champions’ Rapiscan Systems Classic on Monday.
McCarron earned $10,800 after shooting rounds of 72, 75 and 73 for a 4-over-par 220 total at Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Kerr places in LPGA Tour event
Cristie Kerr, an honorary member at Silverado Resort and Spa, tied for 44th place at the LPGA Tour’s Kia Classic on Sunday.
Kerr had rounds of 74, 71, 66 and 74 at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, for a 3-under 285 total and earned $7,240.