Seven Napa Valley players are among the many nominees for the 37th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team.
Jenna Baker, Grace Guzman and Caity Newburn of Napa, Taylor Brandt and Morgan Groves of Vintage, and Lisa Bolton and Katherine Montuya of American Canyon are listed as nominees in a report at www.calhisports.com.
Honor for Cal Poly’s Van Winden
Torrey Van Winden, a Vintage High graduate and the Big West Conference Player of the Year last fall in volleyball, was selected as the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo female athlete of the year for the 2018-19 school year.
Van Winden, a 6-foot-3 junior, averaged 5.07 kills per set as an opposite-side hitter. It’s the third-highest average in the country and the second most in a single season in program history, according to a report at www.gopoly.com.
Cal Poly (25-3 overall) won its second straight Big West title and made a second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Van Winden, who is from Napa, was named All-Big West first team and American Volleyball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-American.
She was also selected to the AVCA Pacific North All-Region Team and was named to Big West All-Academic Team.
Her .365 hitting percentage led the Big West.
Joe Protheroe, a fullback on the football team and a graduate of Clayton Valley Charter High School-Concord, was selected as the male athlete of the year.
Kuany commits to Cal
UC Berkeley announced that Kuany Kuany, a 6-foot-9 forward from Napa’s Prolific Prep Academy, has signed a national letter of intent to play on the men’s basketball team.
Kuany, who is from South Sudan, averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game this past season for Prolific Prep (31-7 overall).
“We’re very excited to add such a great young player who will make an immediate impact,” coach Mark Fox said in a report at calbears.com. “He is a high-character young man whose quickness, shooting and athleticism will be an asset to our program.”
Prolific Prep ended its 2018-19 season with an 85-62 loss to Bella Vista Prep in the semifinals of the Grind Session World Championships at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.
The Crew was 2-1 at the Grind Session World Championships.
Prolific Prep, which went 31-7 on the season, is No. 65 in the MaxPreps.com final 2018-19 Top 100 high school boys basketball rankings.
The national rankings were announced on April 8.
State Baseball Team of the Year
De La Salle-Concord (29-1 overall), which won the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 championship, is the 2019 Cal-Hi Sports State Baseball Team of the Year.
State Softball Team of the Year
Norco (31-1 overall), the CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion, is the 2019 Cal-Hi Sports State Softball Team of the Year.
CIF State Boys Golf
La Costa Canyon won the team title and Luke Potter of La Costa Canyon was the individual medalist at the 2019 CIF State Boys Golf Championships on May 29 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
La Costa Canyon won with a 352 total and was followed by Torrey Pines, 357; Jesuit-Carmichael, 366; Saratoga, 373; De La Salle-Concord, 381; and Anaheim Discovery Christian, 395.
Potter fired a 7-under-par 64 to win by one shot over Caden Fioroni of Torrey Pines, who had a 65.
Finishing tied for third were Jonas Appel of La Costa Canyon, William Mouw of Ontario Christian and George McNeely of Carmel, each at 66.