Napa Valley Sports Report: Napa Valley College men's basketball wins season finale over Solano

The Napa Valley College men's basketball team ended its season on a high note on Friday with a 97-93 win over Solano Community College.

The Storm end the season at 8-20 overall and 6-10 in Bay Valley Conference play.

Braxton Adderly paced NVC with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Saleem Ali-Musa tallied 19 points with seven rebounds. The Storm got solid contributions off the bench from Shakir Howard (16 points, nine rebounds, two steals) and Javion Williams (13 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks).

Pacific Union College wins final games, but misses playoffs

The Pioneers finished their 2019-20 campaign with a pair of wins but it wasn't enough to land them a spot in the California Pacific Conference playoffs.

PUC beat Benedictine University-Mesa on Thursday, outlasting the Redhawks 79-77 in overtime and followed that with a 90-81 win over Embry-Riddle on Saturday.

PUC finished the year at 7-7 in CalPac, the same conference record as Simpson, but Simpson owned the tiebreaker after sweeping the Pioneers this season.

The Pioneers end the year 10-15 overall.