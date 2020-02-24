Napa Valley Sports Report: Napa Valley College men's basketball wins season finale over Solano

The Napa Valley College men's basketball team ended its season on a high note on Friday with a 97-93 win over Solano Community College.
The Storm end the season at 8-20 overall and 6-10 in Bay Valley Conference play.
Braxton Adderly paced NVC with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Saleem Ali-Musa tallied 19 points with seven rebounds. The Storm got solid contributions off the bench from Shakir Howard (16 points, nine rebounds, two steals) and Javion Williams (13 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks).
Pacific Union College wins final games, but misses playoffs
The Pioneers finished their 2019-20 campaign with a pair of wins but it wasn't enough to land them a spot in the California Pacific Conference playoffs.
PUC beat Benedictine University-Mesa on Thursday, outlasting the Redhawks 79-77 in overtime and followed that with a 90-81 win over Embry-Riddle on Saturday.
PUC finished the year at 7-7 in CalPac, the same conference record as Simpson, but Simpson owned the tiebreaker after sweeping the Pioneers this season.
You have free articles remaining.
The Pioneers end the year 10-15 overall.
On Thursday, Tim Ford led PUC with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Isaiah McCullough had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. De'Rajee Austin chipped in a nice effort off the bench with eight points, four rebounds, six assists and five steals.
On Saturday, Austin and Marc Williams carried the Pioneers with deft outside shooting. Austin scored 28 points and hit 9-of-13 three-pointers to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists. Williams led the team in scoring with 32 points and hit 8-of-18 three-pointers with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Ford also had another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Women's College Basketball
PUC drops final two games
The Pioneers 2019-20 also came to a disappointing end with two losses over the weekend.
PUC (1-23, 1-13 CalPac) fell 75-52 to Benedictine University-Mesa on Thursday but gave second-place Embry-Riddle a scare in a 70-64 loss.
On Thursday, Olivia Crigler led the Pioneers with 19 points, four rebounds with two steals and two blocks. Huei-Anh Spencer added 10 points, eight rebounds with three assists and Samantha Foong had 14 points.
On Saturday, Elissa Root led the way 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Faith Williams added 15 points and five rebounds. Kayla Yasukawa had 10 points and eight rebounds and Crigler finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals.