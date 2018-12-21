Braxton Adderly drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from halfcourt to lift the Napa Valley College men’s basketball team over host Merritt, 75-72 in overtime, Thursday night in Oakland.
Merritt had tied the Bay Valley Conference opener 72-72 with 2.2 seconds left before Adderly hit the winner and was mobbed by teammates. The freshman finished with a team-high 17 points.
It’s the third-straight win for the Storm (3-10 overall), who also got 15 points from Tylor Gerrard and 13 from Tomas Gomez-Espana.
Napa Valley’s next game is Friday, Dec. 28 against visiting College of Marin. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
Varsity Girls Soccer
American Canyon 2, Justin-Siena 2
After Justin-Siena took a 1-0 halftime lead in each team’s first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League contest Wednesday night, Selena Bains tied it for the visiting Wolves (0-6-1 overall) early in the second half.
The Braves (0-4-1 overall) retook the lead on an own goal late in the match, but American Canyon’s Christin Locke leveled things with a breakaway goal.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 54, American Canyon 15
The Crushers improved to 2-0 in VVAL play with Thursday night’s win at American Canyon. Vintage (7-4 overall) took control from the outset, taking a 17-3 lead into the second quarter.
“One of our goals was to get off to a faster start,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “We have been playing very energized defense, which continued tonight with everyone on the roster showing a strong commitment to getting after it.”
Vintage led 25-8 at halftime and 46-12 after three quarters.
Alyssa Andrews led the Crushers with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists and added two steals. Maya Sapienza had 10 points, Nicole Gleeson eight points, six steals and four blocks, Kate Ilsley seven points, five rebounds and three assists, and Ellie Savage six points, and two assists.
Mo Groves, Dellaina Morse, Emily Harlow, Gabi Richardson, Toni Dodson, Victoria Solorio each had two points and combined for 18 rebounds.
“We had very balanced scoring again. I felt like we moved the ball well all night,” Donohoe said. “I am very pleased with our progress over the past two weeks. We’re limiting our turnovers and rebounding much better.”
Vintage next plays Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies at 10 a.m. Dec 27 in the first round of the West Coast Jamboree’s Quartz Bracket at Alhambra High in Martinez
Justin-Siena 43, Maria Carrillo 20
The Braves won Thursday night’s nonleague game in Santa Rosa, improving to 5-5 overall.
On a night when they had some outside shooting woes, they used stifling defense to slowly build a lead and pull away from the Pumas, extending the lead to 40-9 by the fourth quarter. Justin-Siena forced 30 turnovers and grabbed 25 offensive rebounds.
Ashlee Whittemore led the Braves with 14 points, four steals and three assists and chipped in five rebounds. Lexi Rosenbrand added seven points and seven rebounds, Isabella Wright six points and six rebounds, and Karlie Wells six points and five rebounds.
Also contributing were Grace Walter (three points, six rebounds, two assists), Sarah Reynolds (three points, two steals), Ella Thatcher (two points), Mikhaela Cepeda (two points, two steals), Kiran Monteverdi (six rebounds, five steals) and Alyssa Curtola (two rebounds).
“Overall, I thought we had a good defensive game,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt. “Offensively we played well in spurts, and had a really nice start to the third quarter in terms of our execution and finishing. Our defense created a lot of opportunities, which is always good. We did a nice job of going after the ball on missed shots, creating a lot more opportunities as well.”
Leading American Canyon were Trinity Billingsley with seven points, Louralei Salanga with three, Ma Juliana Cayetano and Alexis Woodson with two apiece, and Jullianna Cornelio with a free throw.
The Wolves were coming off a loss at Justin-Siena on Tuesday that saw Robyn-Elizabeth Yan lead them with nine points, Emma Lopez add six and Woodson notch five.
JV Boys Basketball
Vintage 68, Casa Grande 51
The Crushers opened VVAL action with a home victory Wednesday, led by Alex Dehzad’s 17 points and 12 rebounds. Everett Mitchell added 12 points and Justin Van Maren eight for Vintage (5-1 overall).