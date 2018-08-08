The Oakland Raiders hosted a community day Wednesday for their joint practice with the Detroit Lions, welcoming members of the Napa and Vintage high school football teams as well as Napa and Sonoma County first responders and over 100 members of nearby military bases.
With training camp in their backyard, this was a great chance for players from Napa and Vintage JV and varsity teams to get excited about the upcoming season and see how professional teams operate during practice.
“This is awesome,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach exclaimed. “I told the guys, ‘Where else would you want to be right now?’”
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said that he was excited to have the young players out here getting a glimpse of professional life and called questions about the safety of the game at the youth level “hogwash.”
“We love high school football,” Gruden said. “I think it’s smart for everybody on this level – pro football, NFL – to give back to youth football.
“In this country the game is under siege by a lot of people who don’t think it’s a safe game and they don’t think it’s a good game anymore and I think that’s hogwash. We’ve got to try to support these programs because they’re not getting much support anymore.”
Napa Athletic Director and interim head football coach Tom Petithomme appreciated the support, thanking the Raiders for hosting his team.
“This is a great opportunity for high school kids to come out here and witness such athleticism and strength and speed,” Petithomme said. “Hats off to the Raiders organization for having us today.”
Both Leach and Petithomme said they expect this learning experience to help the tempo of their practices, with players now knowing what a professional football environment is supposed to look like.
“There’s no messing around and there’s no downtime,” Leach said. “Everything is organized and to the clock. They run in and out of every drill. All things that we emphasize at Vintage.
“It’s good for these kids to watch people who are paid millions of dollars getting yelled at, getting scolded and getting praise from a coach. It kind of holds some validity for what we’re doing.”
For Napa High quarterback Isaiah Newton, getting to see how top-tier quarterbacks like Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr go about their business gives him perspective on his own playing career.
“Football in general is all the same game, but just so much faster at each different level,” Newton said. “Everything they do is crisp and correct every time … It shows that I have to work hard. This is something that I look up to and I want to do in the future.”
Vintage outside linebacker and tight end Andrew Castillo explained that seeing one Detroit player in particular piqued his enthusiasm.
“(Jamal Agnew) played with my brother when we lived in San Diego,” Castillo said. “Having seen him play, now seeing him in the NFL is exciting. Just seeing someone that’s from my town, things like that give people confidence in seeing that your goal is actually possible.”
Getting to see players they know and stars they’ve grown up watching is exactly why Gruden and the Raiders wanted to have members of Napa and Vintage attend their practice.
“We want these kids out and see some of the guys they look up to,” Gruden said. “I drive around the streets and I don’t see kids playing in their yards like they used to.
“I just want to encourage kids if they do play football you’re going to learn about mental and physical toughness and teamwork and sportsmanship, accountability and all the qualities that I think make a young man a man.”
Raiders Notebook
* Connor Cook has seemingly seized the momentum in the race for the back-up quarterback job, making a number of big-time throws when he came in with the second team unit.
“He’s made great strides,” Gruden said. “Since he’s stepped foot here in Napa, he hasn’t turned the ball over. He’s made good decisions. He audibled two or three times today to big plays. He’s throwing the ball short, medium and deep accurately. … This will be a good test for him Friday night. He’ll get a good amount of playing time.”
* One of the beneficiaries of Cook’s big day was Martavis Bryant, who mostly worked with the second unit and made a pair of highlight plays.
He got separation against Lions cornerback Teez Tabor on a fly route, pulled in a perfect over-the-shoulder catch and streaked down the left sideline for a touchdown.
Later, Bryant reeled in tipped pass on a crossing route with an extended left hand.
“Martavis is not a good talent, he’s a great talent,” Gruden said. “We’re going to continue to work him into our offense and today showed what he’s capable of doing. … We have big plans for him.”
* Although both teams were on their best behavior during Tuesday’s joint practice, tensions boiled over between the Raiders’ offensive line and Lions’ defensive line Wednesday, ending in an all-out brawl.
Raiders guard Jon Feliciano ignited the fight after he threw a right hook at Lions’ defensive end Anthony Zettel after what Feliciano thought was a dirty hit.
Both sidelines cleared, and the brawl lasted over a minute before the two sides were separated and the teams began a new drill.
* The Raiders and Lions will face off in their first preseason game of the year on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with players battling to remain on the 53-man roster.