If anyone really looks forward to exhibition football games, this is the week to pay attention. One good place to start is in Oakland.
Not because Aaron Rodgers will see plenty of action for Green Bay; he won't, might not play at all. And the Raiders' best player, Khalil Mack, still is holding out. Such is the approach for players and coaches in the preseason.
But Rodgers gets to hang out — if not warm up with — an old friend and his former favorite target.
The departure of receiver Jordy Nelson has left Rodgers in need of a new partner to take part in one of his pregame routines. In the end zone before a game, there would be Rodgers and Nelson playing catch and spinning footballs on their fingertips. That won't happen Friday night now that Nelson is a Raider, though they remain good friends.
"He said he has his own pregame routine now so we can't play catch before the game, so I'm a little disappointed by that," Rodgers quipped. "He's changed. ... He's a new guy."
The competition between Brett Hundley and offseason acquisition DeShone Kizer to back up Rodgers will be a focal point for the Packers. Plus, depth is starting to become an issue at running back because injuries have slowed Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays. Jones could play Friday as he comes back from a hamstring injury, though the Packers will be without him for the first two weeks of the season because of an NFL suspension. Ty Montgomery is the only healthy holdover from last year.
On the other side, Raiders coach Jon Gruden calls his running backs the strength of his team even if the top guys haven't gotten to show much in the preseason. Marshawn Lynch had a 60-yard TD run called back by penalty on his only touch, and No. 2 back Doug Martin has one carry for 3 yards.
Both could get a longer look when Gruden plans to play his starters into the second quarter.
"We're not going to play them a whole lot, but they will get some time," he said. "Hopefully they have some success."
Undrafted rookie Chris Warren III has made the most of the time Lynch and Martin have spent on the sideline. Warren leads the NFL with 196 yards rushing this preseason.
Lions trade for 49ers LB Harold
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth at linebacker by acquiring Eli Harold in a trade with San Francisco.
Detroit gave the 49ers a draft pick, which was not disclosed, in exchange for Harold on Thursday. The Lions made room for him by waiving defensive lineman JoJo Wicker.
Detroit lost Steve Longa, a backup linebacker and key player on special teams, last week with a season-ending knee injury.
Harold started 24 games for San Francisco and played in 48 games over three seasons. He played in every game last season, starting 10 times, and had 34 tackles and two sacks.
San Francisco drafted the former Virginia standout in the third round in 2015. He has 84 tackles and five sacks in his career.