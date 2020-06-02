NFL: Raiders won't be holding training camp in Napa this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Raiders will not be holding their training camp in Napa this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to multiple reports, the NFL informed teams on Tuesday that they must hold training camps at their team facilities this summer. That means the Las Vegas Raiders, as they officially became known in January, will be holding their camp in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Vegas, where their new team training facilities are being built.

While construction is ongoing, the team "fully expects" the stadium to open in time, barring any delays, for their preseason home opener on Aug. 27, according to a report on ESPN.com.

Likewise, the training facility in Henderson is also still under construction but the Raiders can begin moving in because they have their "certificate of occupancy" for the building, according to the ESPN.com report.

In-person workouts at team facilities were canceled by the league in March at the onset of the pandemic. Only in the past weeks have teams begun the process of reopening, albeit on a limited basis.