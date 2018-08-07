Tuesday morning’s joint practice between Detroit and Oakland ended with a spirited goal-line session, with the Lions’ offense going against the Raiders’ defense on the east field of the Redwood Middle School complex.
Kerryon Johnson, a rookie running back from Auburn University who was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft in April, had the last two carries on rushing plays for the Lions.
It was live, tackle-to-the-ground football, with all kinds of loud contact at the line of scrimmage.
“That’s the ultimate. That’s real live football,” said Johnson, who ran for 1,391 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in 12 games last year for Auburn. “You’re really getting tackled. You’ve got to go out there and do it. It made it like a real game. It made it fun, and we really enjoyed it.”
The Lions arrived in Napa on Monday and are spending two days with the Raiders at training camp. One of the largest crowds of the summer was on hand – with fans filling the bleachers on the east and west sides of the 2½-field facility.
“The fans made it even better,” said Johnson. “I’m just glad to get a different site, get a different feel. You’ve got a crowd right there next to you, which is different. They’re loud, they’re noisy. You’ve just got to take it and you’ve got to run with it.”
This year marks the Raiders’ 23rd summer in Napa. The team stays at the adjacent Napa Valley Marriott. The Lions are staying at Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa.
Joint practices for the two teams continues on Wednesday. The Lions and Raiders will meet in an NFL preseason game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
“It’s a new face, it’s a new venue for us,” added Johnson. “Everybody’s tired of hitting each other for however many weeks we’ve been going against each other.”
A group of officials was on hand to work the 2-hour, 45-minute practice, which also included kickoffs and kickoff return, field goals, and hurry-up and no-huddle offenses.
“It’s all competitive,” said Oakland’s Tahir Whitehead, a linebacker who is in his seventh season. “We’re out here to get better. We’re out here to play football.”
Whitehead played his first six years with the Lions.
The Raiders wore their black jerseys and the Lions had on white jerseys.
Marshawn Lynch had the first carry on a rushing play for the Raiders’ offense when the teams began scrimmaging in the padded practice. The teams used both fields for the practices.
“Hopefully our players will maintain good professionalism and get something out of it,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. “There’s an etiquette and a professionalism that we want to have, number one. We don’t want a bunch of screaming and yelling and brawling out here. We want to have good, solid, fundamental football. Teaching moments. See a different opponent, block some different looks and get better. That’s the number one thing.
“You will see similar periods. You’ll see the two-minute drill. You’ll see some third-down work. You’ll see moving the ball, working on substitutions. You’ll see some live goal-line. It’ll be exciting.”
Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to lead the Lions’ offense.
Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur intercepted a pass from Stafford.
“It was nice to see some new coverages, some different stuff,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. “It was fun. It’s good for us. It will be good film. Honestly, the best part about this was going out there. You’re competing, do your best. But going and studying the film and seeing, ‘Oh, that’s what that looks like. They play like this.’ It will be good for us to get that and then come out (Wednesday) and see what we can do better.
“A lot of things happened today – good and bad things, that we needed to have happen, that we haven’t had happen in practice yet, to where we can say, ‘Hey, we need to figure that out this way, or we need to handle this, this way.’ ”
Lions coach Matt Patricia said in a story on mlive.com, “Real good opportunity for us to go out and just see somebody else: different scheme, different players, different strengths and weaknesses from that standpoint.”
Raiders Notebook
* Derek Carr was asked how explosive the offense is going to be this year.
“With Coach Gruden and the talent that we have, up front and at the skill positions, we could be good. But again, we have to go earn that,” he said. “I could sit here and say we could be awesome. But we have to go do it.”
* The Raiders are hosting several community and military groups at training camp as part of the organization’s community days, according to a press release.
The organization on Tuesday invited schools that participated in the recent Raiders U 7-on-7 Tournament to training camp. Those schools are Castlemont High, Kennedy High, San Lorenzo High, Madison Park Academy, Encinal High, Castro Valley High, Dublin High and Oakland Military Institute. They will be joined by community partner representatives from the American Cancer Society, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, the Oakland Athletic League and Playworks, according to a press release.
The Raiders on Wednesday will host Napa County and Sonoma County first responders on behalf of their involvement with the fires last year. Napa Valley-area high school football teams from Napa High, American Canyon High and Vintage High Schools will also be in attendance, according to a press release.
The Raiders Foundation has also invited more than 100 members of the military from local installations, including Travis Air Force Base, Camp Parks, the United States Coast Guard and USO Bay Area to attend training camp on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
The foundation will organize a Raiders alumni visit to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, the organization said.