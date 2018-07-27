Shortly before the 2014 NFL Draft, a 23-year-old Derek Carr sat across from ESPN football analyst Jon Gruden as the two combed through game film of Carr for "Gruden’s QB Camp" television show.
Gruden was laid-back but carried a serious tone. He cracked jokes, asked pointed questions and gave advice to the Fresno State star quarterback, who would go on to be the Oakland Raiders’ second-round pick in that draft.
Fast forward more than four years, and the two will once again share each other’s attention, albeit for fairly longer than the brief 2014 TV segment.
The Raiders opened fall training camp in Napa on Friday, marking the beginning of the new Jon Gruden era. Gruden, who last coached in the NFL in 2009, signed a 10-year $100 million deal in January to return to the organization he led from 1998 to 2001.
Friday also marked the first time that Gruden got to coach his nearly complete roster, which is missing only holdout Khalil Mack.
Carr, now a seasoned 27-year-old pro, reminisced about first getting to know Gruden four years prior.
“He has not changed one bit since the first time I met him at Gruden’s QB Camp till first day of training camp practice,” Carr said. “He is the same person and that says a lot, that he doesn’t change. He’s fiery, he loves football, he wants to win, he loves his players, he loves his coaches, and he demands from you. I think all of those things that I knew about him that day are things that I know about him four years later.”
While Gruden hasn’t changed, by Carr’s account, much has changed about Carr. Entering his fifth NFL season, his career thus far can best be described as a roller coaster. He’s been Oakland’s starting quarterback in all 62 of the games he’s played. He turned the Raiders from a 3-13 team his rookie year to a 12-4 team in the 2016 season, before a wildly disappointing 2017 campaign that saw the Raiders go 6-10, miss the playoffs and fire their head coach, Jack del Rio.
Enter Gruden, who many in and out of the organization hope can rediscover the magic that Carr and the Raiders captured in 2016 when Carr finished fifth in MVP voting. Carr threw for 3,937 yards with a 63.8 completion percentage to go along with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions that season, but came back down to Earth in 2017, throwing for 3,496 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Despite the regression, Gruden had nothing but praise when asked about his play caller.
“Man I can’t say enough about him,” Gruden said to the throng of media in attendance for Friday’s opener. “He’s special, that’s all I’ll say. … I couldn’t be more pleased. I’ve worked with a lot of great quarterbacks in the past, but this man is as into football as any guy I’ve met, and he is talented.”
Fall camp will serve as a crucial time for Carr and the rest of the Raiders’ offense to learn Gruden’s new schemes and plays. Carr said he spent most of his offseason learning the playbook as well as working on individual tips that Gruden suggested. Carr said he is still adjusting to and learning from his new head coach, which, coupled with a number of offseason acquisitions and an entirely new coaching staff, will take time.
“We want to see everybody around him play to his level, really, be comfortable with different speeds,” Gruden said. “We’re going to come out of the huddle, we’re going to use a no-huddle, we’re going to change gears a little bit, give them a little bit of freedom at the line of scrimmage. … So we’ve got to get everybody wired in on the same page. That’s a big challenge.”
Some of those new additions will help that process along, with the most notable being tight end Jordy Nelson. The Raiders signed Nelson, who had played for the Green Packers since 2008, to a two-year, $15 million contract this offseason. He’ll help lead a receiving core that Carr called the most talented he’s ever played with.
“They’re not all all-pros or anything like that, but they all have a chance to be very extremely helpful players,” Carr said of his receivers. “So it’ll be fun to watch those guys battle every day.”
In addition to the deep and talented receivers Carr will target this season, he and the offense are facing stiff competition in practice from new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.
“He doesn’t give up anything for free,” Carr said. “You have to earn everything. I’d just say the mental things for me and Coach Gruden, to go (up) against him, try to figure him out, try and gut him … that’s what we’re trying to do every day. I just love that mentality.”
It’s clear through one day of training camp that the Gruden-Carr relationship is growing. The Raiders and their fans just hope that come September, that relationship translates to points on the scoreboard and wins.