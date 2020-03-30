Pro Baseball: Napa Silverados and Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs still preparing for summer season

While the rest of the sports world has shuttered around them, the Napa Silverados are still in the midst of preparing to play their third season this summer.

As of Monday, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, the low-level independent professional league Napa is a part of, has not announced any widespread season cancellations yet. The league put out a statement on March 19 indicating that the season would go on as scheduled, but that the situation would continue to be monitored in case changes to the season do need to be made.

“As we prepare for the start of our season in June, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, and each of our teams in Sonoma, Napa, Vallejo and Fairfield, in consultation with health and wellness experts, have decided to keep plans for our summer season,” the statement read. “In all hopes that the mass spread of the coronavirus becomes controlled, there is an unknown stage for the next few months. We will be providing regular updates as new health and safety progressions transpire over the next 30 days and beyond. The Pacific Association will continue to monitor this fluid situation and make adjustments to our operations as warranted.”

Commissioner of the PAPBC Jonathan Stone said last week that the league and its teams are taking things week by week.