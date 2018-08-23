The Napa Silverados’ professional baseball team has found a leader and up-and-coming star in 24-year-old Nick Kern.
The UCLA graduate majored in physiological sciences while playing for the school’s NCAA Division I baseball team, earning a place on the Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team in 2015.
Kern has major talent as a ball player, and is known both on and off the field for his intelligence, determination and positive attitude.
Despite Kern’s seemingly effortless optimism, he is no stranger to adversity.
In September of 2015, he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that affects the large intestine.
“It's an ongoing thing,” Kern said about his illness.
He often experiences cyclical periods of suffering and recovery from the effects of ulcerative colitis. In 2016, he had to miss what would have been his third season at UCLA because of the illness. He eventually had his large intestine removed, and underwent five surgeries to quell the effects the chronic disease.
However, once Kern was given the green light to begin exercising again, he set a goal to return healthy and ready for his final season as a Bruin. He worked tirelessly to get back into collegiate athletic shape. Come the 2017 season, he was back on the roster despite being not rid completely of his symptoms.
“With no large intestine, there comes a whole set of problems that I’ve battled through. Even my final season at UCLA, I was sick more or less the entire season,” he reflected.
Still, Kern battled through it all last year. He played in 20 games and started in six of them. He was also named Muscle Milk Athlete of the Year by the CPSDA and was a recipient of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award for his tremendous comeback efforts.
Unfortunately for Kern, his symptoms worsened after graduation, with flareups and side effects of the disease wreaking havoc on his overall health. The 6-foot Kern dropped 35 pounds from his usual 180. He was also experiencing a form of arthritis, a complication that stemmed from his ulcerative colitis.
“My feet were killing me; my wrists were killing me,” he explained. “I couldn't really exercise, I couldn't really do a whole lot.”
However, Kern’s spirits never wavered. As soon as he was put on a medication that helped the arthritis symptoms, he started to regain his health once again.
While exploring what he wanted to do post-graduation, he became an assistant varsity coach at his old high school in the Orange County city of Brea. While coaching, he realized that his passion for baseball and his love of playing the game had not been satiated just yet.
“Once I was back in shape and feeling good again,” he said, “I was like ‘Alright, let’s give this baseball thing another go.’”
In April, Kern participated in a league-wide tryout for the Pacific Association of Independent Baseball Clubs. The Napa Silverados recognized his ability immediately, which is how Kern found himself living with a host family in Napa while completing his first season of independent minor league baseball.
With eight games left, Kern has had respectable statistics. Through Wednesday, he was batting .224 with a team-high 59 walks and was second with three triples, and fourth with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 46 runs scored.
Although he was recruited as a shortstop, Kern has also played at second and third base and in right field and has hit almost everywhere in the lineup. Heading into Thursday night’s home game against the Martinez Clippers, his fielding percentage was .911 at shortstop and .978 at second base.
Silverados manager Tito Fuentes Jr. praised Kern’s versatility and leadership abilities.
“Nick brings a lot of good energy – positive energy – to the team,” Fuentes stated.
Fuentes sees big things in Kern’s future. When asked if he believes that Kern will play for the Silverados next season, Fuentes said “Not if we did our job right. Hopefully he’ll be at a higher level.”
As far as Kern is concerned, he is just happy to be back out on the field. While he is hoping he will be able to move up to other leagues, he said he is also “just trying to soak it in, be in the moment.”
He attributes his positive attitude to his struggles with ulcerative colitis.
“It gives you good perspective,” he said. “If things aren't going so hot on the field at least you're feeling healthy and are able to move around on the field.”
In the offseason, Kern plans to go back to coaching at the high school level and giving private lessons.
The impact of baseball on Kern’s life is evident. Despite all the obstacles in his way, he always ended up coming back to the game. Through coaching, he is able to pursue his love without impacting his health.
“When my playing days are over, be it in a year or two, or be it in 20 years,” he said, “I know I love this game, and I know I want to be around this game.”