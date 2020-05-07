Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs: Napa's league postpones season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Napa Silverados will not be getting their season underway at the start of June after all.

About a month after saying they still aimed to begin their season on time despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs announced on Thursday that it has postponed the start of the 2020 season.

"Due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, we cannot guarantee the start of a regular season at the end of May," the league said in a release. "We will continue to provide regular updates as they arise in regards to new health and safety progressions.

"The safety of our fans is still and always will be our top concern. The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs will continue to follow and abide by local guidelines. From our league, our associates and our players, we wish you all great health and comfort during these times. Together we are getting through this."

The PAPBC, comprised of four teams from Vallejo, Napa, Fairfield and Sonoma, arrived at the decision in a meeting of team owners on Tuesday. No new start date for league games was provided in the release.

PAPBC Commissioner Jonathan Stone told the Register on Thursday afternoon that the league is taking a wait-and-see approach to the situation.