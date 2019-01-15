Devon Ramirez was named manager of the Napa Silverados for the 2019 baseball season, it was announced on Tuesday by Bruce Johnston, the team’s owner and general manager.
Ramirez served as a player-coach for the Silverados in 2018, the team’s first season in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs.
“I was very impressed with his work ethic, knowledge of the game, and attention to detail,” Johnston said in a press release. “In addition to having experience in our league, he also brings a wealth of experience from his playing and coaching days not only in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, but also internationally. He brings a lot of experience and enthusiasm to the club, which will be a terrific asset to us and our players.”
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is a Northern California-based summer independent league that was founded in 2013 and consists of six teams, including the Silverados, an expansion team last year. The Silverados play their home games at Napa Valley College.
San Rafael won its fourth championship last year, beating the host Sonoma Stompers, 6-0, at Palooza Park at Arnold Field. Sonoma, Vallejo, Pittsburg and Martinez are also in the league.
The league’s regular season begins in late May and continues for three months over the summer. The league is not affiliated with major league teams.
Ramirez, 29, is a graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills. He has played professionally for eight years, not only for the Silverados but also for the Vallejo Admirals, Pittsburg Diamonds and San Rafael Pacifics.
Internationally, he has played professionally in Australia, Europe, Japan and Taiwan.
Ramirez coached for two seasons in Australia, and also helped the Ostrava Arrows of the Czech Republic win their first-ever championship.
“To come back to the Pacific Association was a great experience for me,” said Ramirez. “I was able to get back to my family and the grind of everyday baseball. I couldn’t have come into a better situation than working with Bruce and those involved with the first-ever professional baseball team in Napa. Now I look forward to this second year of continuing the growth of this wonderful franchise and helping the young men that will be with us in this second year become true professionals.
“Being a player-coach this past season was something very unique, being able to lead through my everyday work ethic and routine. But also being able to connect with guys that are beginning their professional careers, which wasn’t too long ago for me, was very special.
“I am excited for this next chapter of this franchise, and for the city of Napa.”
The Napa Silverados will start the 2019 season on May 31. The complete schedule is to be released in January.
For information on Silverados sponsorship opportunities or their host family program, contact Bruce Johnston at bruce@silveradosbaseball.com or (707) 254-8377.