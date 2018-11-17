ANGWIN — When the NAIA Div. II men’s basketball preseason conference rankings were released several weeks ago, Pacific Union College took notice.
The Pioneers were picked to finish seventh out of eight teams in the California Pacific Conference, a projection the Pioneers immediately internalized.
While PUC brings on 11 new players a year after finishing a middling 10-14 overall and 7-7 in the CalPac, they feel their team is capable of far more than their preseason rank indicates.
So, the Pioneers decided to use the pick as motivation.
“We welcome that,” said junior guard Albert Waters III. “Picking us seven out of eight, it’s like they’re laughing in our face, but we welcome that. Any motivation we can get, we’ll take.”
Now, instead of breaking their huddles with their regular chant of “One, two, three, PUC; four, five, six, family” the Pioneers changed the chant to “five, six, seven, family,” ending it on “seven” to reflect that ranking and keep it in constant memory.
The Pioneers hope that that motivation translates to wins this season, one in which they have set lofty expectations for themselves that they fully intend to reach.
“I think this season has big things in store for us,” Waters said. “Our goal is to win the conference and we truly believe we can do it.”
Pacific Union is off to a 1-2 start following its 86-80 loss to No. 12 Oregon Tech on Sunday. The Pioneers also dropped their season opener, 102-77 to NAIA Div. I school William Jessup three weeks ago, but rebounded against Eastern Oregon with an 84-78 win.
While PUC does need to replace its top four scorers from last season, its new additions are fitting in quite well. Elijah Green, a junior transfer from Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, leads the Pioneers in scoring at 22 points per game, while Waters, another junior transfer from Los Medanos, is second at 18.7 per game.
Waters took a redshirt year last season with PUC, which makes him one of the few returners from last year’s team. The Pioneers lost a total of 10 players from that team, which finished tied for third in the CalPac.
Fifth-year head coach Greg Rahn still likes the progress this team made during preseason workouts, but added the caveat that with so many new players, adjusting to each other and PUC’s playing style will take time.
“I think we’re doing pretty well,” he said Sunday. “It’s a big learning curve because we have a lot of guys who come from different systems. But I think they’ve bought in, which I love. We’ve got a good family atmosphere, the culture is good. Can’t speak highly enough about them. I think as the season progresses, we’ll get much better.”
Rahn and some of his players looked at their six-point loss to nationally ranked Oregon Tech on Sunday as a sign they can exceed their preseason expectations.
“Our guys fought,” the coach said. “No. 12 in the nation – on paper we aren’t supposed to be with them right now, but we hung in there and showed what we could do.”
“We’re motivated now,” added Green, who finished with a game-high 27 points against Oregon Tech. “We got a taste of some competitive basketball. We’re much hungrier now.”
The Pioneers will need that hunger to succeed in what Rahn considers a dangerous CalPac.
“I think this conference has gotten widely competitive and much better,” he said. “So I’m not just going to speak for our team, but I think the whole conference is underrated and I think a lot of teams will show that this year.”
The only CalPac team to qualify for the postseason last year was conference champ Antelope Valley, which was quickly bounced in the National Championship Tournament by eventual champion Indiana Wesleyan.
Pioneers senior Ben Jazuk remembers when PUC competed at that level two seasons ago. It was during his junior year that the Pioneers made a Cinderella run to the national tournament after going on a run through the CalPac playoffs to steal the conference crown.
Jazuk took last season off as he weighed his options for the future, but elected to spend his final year of athletics eligibility playing for the Pioneers. He said that the narrative surrounding PUC this year is similar to what the Pioneers observed two years ago.
“They picked us to finish sixth and we ended up winning the championship,” Jazuk said. “This year, they picked us seventh, so it’s kind of the same story line. Like my junior year, we’re just showing up every day, working hard, trying to be the best we can be, and I see it with this group, for sure.”
It’s a long way to the finish line and PUC has a lot of work to do to get where it wants to be. But whatever shortcomings the Pioneers have, they make up for it with confidence and the belief they can prove a lot of people wrong this year.
“I feel like we have a big statement to make when conference hits,” Green said. “It’s going to be personal.”