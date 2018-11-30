ALAMEDA — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Montrel Meander and placed cornerback Leon Hall on injured reserve.
Meander had been on the practice squad in Cleveland before signing with the Raiders on Friday. He was an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State, where he had two interceptions his senior season.
Hall played 10 games this season, compiling 25 tackles and three passes defensed.
Oakland also listed receiver Martavis Bryant (knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle), defensive end Arden Key (knee) and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
49ers rule out WRs Goodwin, Garcon
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers will once again be without receivers Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Goodwin will miss this weekend's game at Seattle because he is dealing with a serious family issue and Garcon will be out with a knee injury. Goodwin is missing his second straight game and Garcon will be out for the third straight game.
The 49ers also said guard Joshua Garnett (thumb) and safety D.J. Reed (heel, chest) will miss this week's game.