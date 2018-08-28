The Napa Valley College men’s soccer squad has so many local high school graduates, it’s like a Napa County all-star team. Of the Storm’s 23 players, 17 are from local schools.
From Napa High are goalkeeper Jonathan Perez, defenders Danny Gonzalez, Jesus Meza and Moises Salinas, midfielders Dominic DeBenedetti and Jonathan Solana, and striker Jonathan Arciniega.
Its Vintage alumni are goalkeeper Oscar Ochoa, defender Juan Daniel Avila, and strikers Alex Cendejas and Juan Calderon.
From American Canyon High are defender Eduardo Hernandez, midfielder Isaac Hernandez, and strikers Luis Flores and Adam Tejeda.
Other locals on the roster are Nicolas Vensetea of Napa Christian, and David Jimenez of St. Helena High.
Second-year head coach Rogelio Ochoa is also pleased to have three Vallejo High alumni in defender George Binda, midfielder Javier Rodriguez and striker Juan Bejerano, along with Rodriguez High products Gustavo Moreira at defender and Julian Smith at striker, and Armijo graduate Greg Soria at midfielder.
In a home scrimmage against NAIA school Pacific Union on Friday, Tejeda, Jimenez, Bejerano and Binda scored and Jimenez and Tejeda each added an assist.
“Everyone got playing time today,” said Storm head coach Rogelio Ochoa, who is assisted by Rafael Ayala, Raul Gallejos and Edwin Martinez. “Scrimmages are great for us to evaluate and see what we can improve on what we’ve been working on in training. They’re still trying to figure out our system, so they can get playing time and eventually be starters.”
Jimenez, who played for Napa Sporting SC during its first United Premier Soccer League campaign this past spring and summer, had a pretty good chance of starting when the Storm visited Folsom Lake for their season opener on Tuesday.
“He’s grown a lot from last year to this year, you can see it,” Ochoa said of the 2016 St. Helena High graduate, who starts at the important center midfielder position. “His academics are up and it reflects on his game. Something clicked and he’s very mature and responsible now, on the field and off the field. He could be one of our go-to players.”
The coach said Meza and Avila played well at center back on Friday.
“Jesus is doing really well, and Juan went in the second half and showed leadership. He’s really stepped up, being vocal and commanding the defense.”
Only Smith, DeBenedetti, Gonzalez and Jimenez were on last year’s Bay Valley Conference championship team, which dethroned two-time defending champion Contra Costa of San Pablo.
Smith is the top returning scorer from that squad, which went 8-2 in the BVC and 12-7 overall, falling 7-0 at Hartnell in the first round of the playoffs. That team had to play its last seven conference games in a 15-day span after some were rescheduled because of smoke from the devastating October wildfires.
“Julian was always involved offensively, either at the end of scoring or helping create with assists, or even the ball before the assist,” said Coach Ochoa. “His speed and his drive to always get to the ball always causes trouble for the opponent.
“We’ve also got a lot of freshmen who are definitely going to step in and help out, like Binda – his athleticism and speed make him dangerous – and Flores. Luis didn’t play today because he had a little hamstring injury in training two days ago, but he’s also very deadly up top. We have a lot of good options offensively, so we can definitely adapt or change, based on the opponent, which is a good thing to have as a coach.”
The coach said NVC has good depth this season, with seven players on defense, seven in the midfield, and six up top.
“It’s a healthy competition among them to get playing time and to be starting, and is also gives us opportunity to rest players when needed and keep them as healthy as possible throughout the season because it’s a long season,” he said.
Coach Ochoa said the newcomers, most of whom played for the top two teams in the Monticello Empire League last year, may have been lured to NVC in part by the prospect of getting to be part of a second straight BVC title.
“Even though they were seniors in high school last year, they are now the defending champions and have a target on their back – which means they have to work even harder,” the coach said. “Last year we were just trying to make a name for ourselves. Now we have to step up our game and be even more prepared, because we’re going to face the best from everyone. They’re aware of that. It’s been a constant topic during training.”
Most of the Storm’s current players competed in high school for Napa or Vintage, the teams that placed first or second in the MEL eight of the last 11 seasons, or American Canyon or Vallejo, which each won two of the last four Solano County Athletic Conference crowns.
“They know what it is to play at a high level and that definitely helps our program,” Coach Ochoa said. “They’ve all played high school and club together all their lives. I wanted them to come in with the experience and knowledge they have and try to match them together, get them on the same page and playing the same system, and mold them into the best team we can have. The guys are playing for each other. They have a very unselfish way of playing, and they’re sticking to the system.”
The Storm have been contenders in the BVC for a couple of years now. Tejeda, Avila, Bejerano and Calderon were on former head coach Les Carroll’s BVC runners-up two years ago.
“These kids want to continue to go to school – for one reason or another, community college is a good option for them –and a lot of these kids are passionate about soccer,” Coach Ochoa said. “They never stop playing, so when they get the opportunity, they go check it out and try out. When you have a friend who goes with you, it makes it a lot easier. They know each other, so they’re not going in there by themselves.”
Coach Ochoa expects Contra Costa and Marin to be the Storm’s biggest hurdles this fall.
“Contra Costa has always been competitive and they always get good players,” he said, “and the Marin area is very big in soccer, so they always have two or three players who can really play.”
As Napa High’s coach the last six years, Ochoa said 65 to 70 of his seniors went straight to four-year colleges.
“Most of those kids were first-generation college students from low-income families who really didn’t have guidance, someone to help them, and that’s where Rafa and myself stepped in and helped out,” he said of Rafael Ayala, NVC and Napa High assistant coach. “And these (NVC) kids also need help. They’re young adults, but they’re trying to figure out who they are and what works best for them.”
Even the coaches are all local products. Ochoa and Gallegos are 2004 and 2002 Vintage High graduates, respectively, Ayala is a 1998 Napa High alum, and Martinez is a 2014 American Canyon grad.
Martinez manned the nets for the Storm the last two seasons.
“Edwin is finishing up school (at NVC) and wants to do the police academy at Sacramento State, so he should be transferring out in the spring,” Ochoa said. “He’s got an internship with the Benicia Police Department right now, which is awesome.”
Tuesday’s trip to defending Big 8 Conference champion Folsom began a series of long road trips for NVC. The Storm will visit City College of San Francisco on Friday, travel to Lake Tahoe Community College for games against the hosts on Sept. 7 and against Allan Hancock of Santa Barbara on Sept. 8, and visit Butte in Oroville on Sept. 14.
“Out of our 10 nonconference opponents (including PUC and American River, which the Storm visit Oct. 23), eight make the playoffs last year,” Coach Ochoa said. “I chose those team to prepare our boys as much as we can for playoffs. But first we have to make playoffs.”
After playing their first three home games, they will host Contra Costa on Sept. 28 – opening against their rival instead of playing their last two games against the Comets, as they had to do last year.
Even though the Storm have few returners, they seem to have the makings of another BVC champion.
“Only time will tell,” Coach Ochoa said. “Last season will always hold a special place in my heart because it was our first year and we were able to win it all. But the idea is always to get better. That’s what we’re trying to do this year.”