There is still some golf to play as the PGA Tour’s 2017-18 schedule continues with four weeks of FedExCup Playoff events, followed by the Ryder Cup, which is scheduled for Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.
After all of that, a new season begins, with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort in Spa in early October serving as the kickoff event of the 2018-19 season. It is presented by Chevron.
This will be the third year of the Safeway Open, a $6.2 million event than runs from Oct. 1-7 and takes place on the North Course at Silverado. It’s a par-72, 7,203-yard layout that challenges the players with its narrow fairways and greens that are tough because of slope.
Safeway is the title sponsor of the event, which will have a 144-player field. The five-year agreement runs through 2020 with the PGA Tour event remaining at Silverado for the duration.
The event is part of the FedExCup schedule.
“Silverado is a great facility. We’re proud to be here for our tournament,” said Bob Miller, the chairman and CEO of Albertsons, parent company of Safeway. “We really started this event with the idea that we’re going to have a first-class event and that we’re going to keep the ticket prices very low.
“This year, we’re looking forward to a really good tournament. We’ve got a good field signing up.”
Miller was joined at media day for the Safeway Open on Tuesday by Johnny Miller, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and the tournament host who is one of Silverado’s owners, and Jeff Sanders, the executive tournament director and the executive vice-president of Lagardere Sports, the event’s management company.
One hundred percent of ticket sales from the tournament will be given to fire relief in Napa. The Safeway Open has generated about $4 million for charities in the first two years of the event.
Wildfires began several hours after the conclusion of last year’s Safeway Open, which was won for the second year in a row by Brendan Steele. None of the permanent structures at Silverado were damaged by fire. The wildfires caused the resort to be closed from Oct. 9-24. The resort re-opened on Oct. 25.
The sky boxes on No. 17 of the North Course, the tournament course, burned to the ground.
“It’s just a shame that it ended on such a bad note last year. It was a great tournament, everything was perfect,” said Bob Miller. “A lot of people lost their homes, and that’s really a shame. Anything we can do to help, we’re going to try to do. This year we’re going to give all the money that comes in from ticket sales back to fire relief.”
This is the fifth consecutive year of the PGA Tour at Silverado, which has a long history of having hosted professional tournament golf, dating to the late 1960s.
The winner will receive $1.116 million.
Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker, Tony Finau, Fred Couples, John Daly and Steele are all committed for the event.
Sanders said the tournament will continue to get more and more player commitments in the days leading up to the event.
Johnny Miller, who also announces for NBC Sports as the lead analyst on its golf coverage, agreed.
“I really think we’re going to get a late surge of really good players,” said Miller, a two-time major champion and winner of 25 PGA Tour titles. “Obviously a fall event is nice. We’re not going to draw some of the biggest names that often. But we’ll always get a few of the good names.”
Most of the players stay on the property at Silverado, spending the week in the condominiums, thus not having to travel to and from the event.
“It’s so convenient, once you get here,” said Johnny Miller. “And they really enjoy playing here. Silverado is such a rare property. The guys don’t even need to go to the locker room. Just put their shoes on and go out to the range and tee it up.”
The Safeway Open is part of the PGA Tour’s 46-tournament schedule for 2018-19 that concludes with three FedExCup Playoff events. The PGA Tour’s wraparound schedule bridges two years.
“We’re very, very lucky to play our tournament at the Silverado Resort and Spa,” said Sanders.
The tournament’s entertainment model for the Safeway Open is food, wine, music and golf. This year’s Safeway Open Concert Series, which takes place on the front lawn, near the Silverado mansion, features Sammy Hagar & the Circle, Young the Giant, and Billy Idol.
The North Course, re-designed in 2011 by Johnny Miller, features water crossings, elevation changes, and routing through oak, pine, and redwood trees. Miller’s work also included a complete bunker renovation and the addition of 24 new tees on the course. It was a major project that included some tree removal and increasing the yardage from 6,900 to 7,226 yards, adding championship tees and creating more movement and angles to some of the holes.
“The course is just a nice test. It’s not a killer test,” said Miller. “The North Course is a fair course – it’s not that easy. It’s not like it’s tricked up.
“The greens help make the course hold its own. The guys have trouble reading the greens. They have subtle breaks. Some greens have quite a bit of break. You have a nice blend.”
There are 1,400 volunteers who work the tournament.