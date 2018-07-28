At the behest of new head coach Jon Gruden, the Oakland Raiders brought Day 2 of training camp to Napa Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning, giving Raider Nation a chance to see their team’s summer progress at a stadium that seats roughly 7,400 fans.
“Jon really wanted to do this for the fans,” Raiders president Marc Badain said. “The community up here has always been important to us. We have been coming to Napa for 23 years now so it’s a part of who the Raiders are. It’s the start of camp, so getting thousands of fans out here will be great for the team and great for the fans.”
While Gruden was all over the field, working with his offense and taking opportunities for teaching moments at every turn, Raiders star defensive end Khalil Mack was still noticeably absent.
Mack is holding himself out of training camp, awaiting a new deal that pays him at an elite level as he enters his prime.
The Raiders' two-time Pro Bowl left guard, Kelechi Osemele, said he understands why Mack is holding out and that the team “hasn’t really spoken about” the situation.
“It’s a situation where he’s trying to take care of his family and (the NFL) is a business,” Osemele said. “I hope he comes back, but that is outside of our control right now.”
Robert Clark, a Raiders season ticket holder since 1974, said that he thinks Mack’s holdout is half about the money and half about letting other players get experience.
“I think it is really a mutual thing,” Clark said. “He’s holding out to give the other players a chance to make their mark. They are going to pay him, it’s just a matter of time.”
With Mack out for the foreseeable future, players like rookie Arden Key and former 49er Tank Carradine have taken the lion’s share of first-team reps at the defensive end spot.
Key, a third-round pick out of LSU, was a mixed bag at Saturday’s practice, looking dominant during some plays and sluggish on his get-offs during others.
On one play during full-team drills, Key collapsed the line from the backside of the play and plugged up any potential hole for running back Doug Martin to run through, showing that at his best he can be a defensive difference-maker.
A few plays later, Key had a “rookie moment” as he was fooled by quarterback Derek Carr’s hard count and jumped offsides.
Carradine’s practice session, meanwhile, was much more even-keeled than Key’s but lacked the splashy plays that awed fans.
Osemele highlighted Carradine’s strong bull-rush and said that Key has “been flashing,” but admitted that things won’t really begin to take shape until padded practices begin Sunday.
On the opposite side of the trenches, rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller continued to get first-team reps at left tackle while usual starter Donald Penn continues to rehab a foot injury.
Miller and fellow rookie third-round pick Brandon Parker were both considered long-term projects by many draft analysts, but offensive coordinator Greg Olsen said both are much farther along in their development than expected.
“We are really excited about both of those two guys,” Olsen said. “They’ve made tremendous strides from when they got here throughout OTAs and June minicamp ... They both look really solid.”
Miller, whose athleticism rated in the 99th percentile in at the NFL combine for offensive linemen since 2015, had an encouraging day littered with a few teaching moments.
While his size and speed are eye-popping, Miller’s knowledge of the offense is what has impressed Osemele.
“Kolton looks real good right now,” Osemele said. “His understanding of the play calling, the game as far as scheme … he is way ahead of where I would have been at this point of training camp my rookie year.”
Parker has not had the same opportunities with starters as Miller, but split time between the second and third team during team drills.
In other Raiders news, new cornerback Rashaan Melvin looked solid on Saturday, stripping Marshawn Lynch during full-team drills and sticking on the hip of his rotating adversaries for the most part.
“Everybody is forgetting about Rashaan Melvin,” said Raiders fan Jerry Lee, a Tracy resident. “He was a big-time addition and I think he might be the key to our secondary.”
Marquel Lee and Tahir Whitehead were the primary starters at linebacker, with former Kansas City Chief Derrick Johnson mostly seeing reps on the second team.
The new Raiders receivers put on a show for fans as well, as Martavis Bryant dazzled fans with a toe-tap sideline snag and Jordy Nelson made a few big plays himself.
The addition of Bryant, Nelson and Ryan Switzer should give Gruden and Olsen some versatile playmakers.
“With what Jon would like to do creatively offensively and what we’re doing, I think we’ve done a good job of bringing in (receivers) with different strengths and we’ll be able to get in and out of different personnel groupings,” Olsen said. “I think that will allow us to keep defenses off balance.”