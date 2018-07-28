A six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Napa Silverados their first lead of the series against the visiting Sonoma Stompers in Friday night’s second game.
Momentum seemed to be on the Silverados’ side with ace Scott Harkin on the mound at Napa Valley College.
But Sonoma’s offense could not be contained. The Stompers scored in each of the last six innings en route to a 13-7 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs win.
The Stompers regained the lead for good in the top of the seventh, 8-7, on a two-run single off the bat of designated hitter Daniel Comstock. The Penngrove native finished with three RBIs to up his team lead to 53.
Kevin Farley gave the Stompers a 3-0 lead in the fifth on a two-run homer, his fifth of the season. The San Ramon native finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Despite falling behind early for the second consecutive night, Napa answered back in a big way in the bottom of the inning.
The Silverados brought 12 batters to the plate in the fifth, when they got on the board and grabbed a 6-3 lead.
A two-run double by Willy Salas cut the Stompers’ lead to 3-2. After an RBI single by designated hitter Nicco Toni, Josh Montelongo delivered a blow with a three-run homer lead. It would not be enough, however, as Sonoma outscored Napa 10-1 after that.
The Silverados fell to 21-29 but got help from the Vallejo Admirals (27-23) for the second consecutive night. With another Vallejo victory over the Pittsburg Diamonds (22-28), Napa remains just one game behind the Diamonds in the race for the league’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Napa was to host the first-place San Rafael Pacifics (35-15) on Saturday night and 1 p.m. Sunday. Visit silveradosbaseball.com for tickets and other information.