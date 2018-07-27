It was a long night for the Napa Silverados in more ways than one Thursday.
In a nine-inning game that lasted four hours and 14 minutes, Napa lost to the second place Sonoma Stompers 6-5 despite overcoming a four-run deficit in the error-plagued contest at Napa Valley College.
In a recurring theme in their inaugural season, this was a game that the Silverados could have, and probably should have, won.
“It was not good baseball tonight by any means,” Silverados manager Tito Fuentes Jr. said. “We gave them four runs, they gave us five runs. This game is a strange animal sometimes.”
Fifth-place Napa fell to 21-28 in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs standings, one game behind the Pittsburg Diamonds, while third-place Sonoma improved to 32-17. The top four teams will go to the playoffs.
“We’re seven games under .500 where we could easily be seven games over .500 at this point, but we just give games away,” Fuentes observed. “There’s a difference between playing baseball and being a baseball player, and it boils down to being able to play with pressure.”
After being down 4-0 early, Napa looked poised to win the back-and-forth game in the bottom of the eighth inning. With the score 5-5, the Silverados had the bases loaded with no one out thanks to consecutive walks to Josh Montelango, Nicco Toni and Nick Kern. But Montelango was nailed at the plate trying to tag up and score on John Nunnelly’s fly ball to centerfield, for a deflating double play. Dominic Bethancourt struck out, and a promising opportunity was gone with no runs across.
“I had to be aggressive tonight because we’re not hitting well,” Fuentes said of the double play. “I could have held Montelango at third, but the center fielder has to make a perfect throw and he almost didn’t.”
Sonoma scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth instead thanks to a two-out error when Montelango, playing at third base instead of his usual spot at first, failed to handle a ground ball that would have ended the inning.
The Silverados got on the board in the fourth inning. Nunnally and Bethancourt opened the frame with back-to-back singles and Kai Davis’ sacrifice bunt was mishandled by Sonoma pitcher Tyler Sharp, loading the bases with no one out. An RBI groundout by Ray Jones and a single by Willie Salas cut the Sonoma lead to 4-2, but Napa could score no more.
Napa gifted the Stompers with another run in the top of the fifth, thanks to two errors on a pickoff attempt. But the hosts cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the frame when Davis singled in Toni, who had reached base on an error.
The Silverados had one last chance in the ninth but, again, bad execution let them down.
Davis opened the inning in promising fashion with a single, but Christoph Bono popped up a sacrifice bunt attempt and Sonoma reliever Jacob Cox made a diving catch to snuff out the potential rally.
“We don’t know how to execute bunts,” lamented Fuentes. “If you get on top of the ball, bunting is probably the easiest thing in baseball.”
Napa starter Elvin Liriano threw 132 pitches in just six innings of work, giving up nine hits and two walks while striking out eight. Reliever Angel Mejia took the loss for the Silverados thanks to the unearned run in the ninth.
Toni was all over the base paths Thursday night thanks to two hits, a walk, and reaching safely twice on Sonoma errors. Despite pushing his batting average to .301, he wasn’t thrilled with his performance. “Baseball is a crazy game,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I really squared anything up tonight, I was just making contact and they weren’t able to field it.”
Davis and Nunnally also had two hits apiece for Napa.
The Silverados were to host the Stompers again at 6 p.m. Friday before entertaining the league-leading San Rafael Pacifics (33-15) at 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
“This is a crucial homestand for us,” Fuentes underlined. “We have to stay positive and play some good baseball.”