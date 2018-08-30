The Napa Silverados never overcame an early deficit in a 4-2 loss to the Sonoma Stompers in a Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs game Wednesday night at Napa Valley College.
Sonoma scored a pair in each of the second and third innings of what turned into a bullpen game Stompers manager Zack Pace, who used seven pitchers.
Cal State East Bay product Jacob Cox earned his 26th save in his 70th game as a Stomper, breaking the franchise’s record for career appearances.
Sonoma opened off the scoring in the second when Ryan Cooper walked with the bases loaded and Kevin Farley scored on an RBI groundout by Tim Henry. In the third, Farley (2 for 3, RBI, run) delivered an RBI single to make it 4-0.
Ray Jones was the Silverados’ standout offensively for the second game in a row, driving in both Napa runs on RBI singles in the third and fifth innings. The rookie outfielder finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
Mark Young delivered a gutsy performance over 6 1/3 innings in his first start for the Silverados. The San Diego native allowed three runs on five hits while striking out six batters.
Napa relievers Yimi Brasoban and Elvin Liriano impressed out of the bullpen in 2 2/3 combined innings. The duo allowed only a pair of hits, with seven strikeouts. Liriano has blossomed into one of the Silverados’ most effective relievers over his last five outings. The native of the Dominican Republic has not allowed a run over his last seven innings and has 11 strikeouts in that span.
The Silverados took a 30-48 record into Thursday night’s home game against the Vallejo Admirals (36-42), the defending league champions. After also playing in Napa’s season finale Friday night, Vallejo will begin defense of its title in the playoffs Saturday and Sunday. The Admirals entered Thursday with the same record as the Pittsburg Diamonds, however, putting the Silverados in a spoiler role.
Pacifics for sale
The San Rafael Pacifics’ ownership group announced Thursday the team will be offered for sale at the end of this season. The team has been in operation since 2012, having won over that span three Pacific Association titles.
Playing home games at Albert Park, the Pacifics have led the league in attendance and revenues each year of their existence. They will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, which start this weekend.