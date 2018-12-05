Sonoma Stompers outfielder Kenny Meimerstorf has been named the 2018 Pacific Association Rookie of Year after a stellar first season in pro baseball. Meimerstorf becomes the second Stomper to earn Rookie of The Year honors, joining Mark Hurley who won the award in 2015. Voting was comprised by league front office personnel, managers, coaches and broadcasters.
“This award is incredibly meaningful to me. Going into my first professional season I didn’t know what to expect,” said Meimerstorf in a press release issued by the Stompers.
The Nevada native finished second in the Pacific Association with 23 home runs, and 74 RBI. He appeared in 78 of 80 Stompers games, including both postseason games, and was integral to the team’s 57-23 record this season.
A product of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Meimerstorf spent four years on the varsity team, posting a .406 batting average, with 41 home runs, 188 RBI, and 163 runs scored in 157 career games. This earned him a spot on the University of Arizona baseball roster for the 2014 season before he transferred to the College of Southern Nevada, where he hit .282 in 63 games. Meimerstorf finished his college career at Florida International University.
For the Golden Panthers, Meimerstorf drove in 70 runs, with 13 home runs and totaling 38 extra-base hits over his two seasons.
“Kenny showed us a lot of grit this season. Based on his successful track record, we knew what he was capable of. This season was no different,” Stompers General Manager Brett Creamer said.
“His outstanding work ethic on a daily basis showed with his results. Kenny is well deserving of this award and I look forward to watching him grow throughout his career,” said Stompers Manager Zack Pace.
The Association’s next announcement is due Friday, as it reveals the 2018 Relief Pitcher of the Year. The Manager of the Year and Pitcher of the Year winners will be revealed on Dec. 10. The Executive of the Year will be announced on Dec. 11, and the 2018 Pacific Association MVP will be announced Dec. 12.