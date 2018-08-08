When the Motul Superbikes return to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Cycle Gear Championships of Sonoma, the calendar shows that it’s the seventh of 10 stops on the national tour for the premier motorcycle road racing series in the U.S.
On track, it is more likely to look like the seventh round of an international heavyweight fight between the only two champions the MotoAmerica series has known since its inception four years ago.
Yamaha rider Cameron Beaubier of Roseville, who won both races at this event last year at Sonoma, leads the Superbike contingent by the slimmest of margins on the strength of a late season winning streak as he tries to capture his third title. But the defending Motul Superbike champion, Suzuki rider Toni Elias of Barcelona, is so close that the slightest mistake by Beaubier could flip those standings.
The battles between the American and the Spaniard have been a hallmark of the MotoAmerica series for two years. On track, the two are usually so close to one another that they could be shadows of each other. Many laps look like a slugfest between Ali and Frazier, but at nearly 200 mph.
The pair’s dominance is reflected in the stat sheet. On a tour that includes 20 races over 10 weekends, Elias claimed 10 wins and stood on the podium 18 times to claim last year’s title. Including his sweep at Sonoma last year, Beaubier won five races before injuring his shoulder in a crash in Pittsburgh that forced him to sit out the last four races of the year.
After rehabbing his shoulder in the offseason, Beaubier got off to a slow start and didn’t win his first race until June at Road America, while Elias built a modest 35-point gap in the standings. Since then, Beaubier has hit the afterburners. He swept the weekend at Road America and at WeatherTech Laguna Seca.
At the most recent MotoAmerica race in Utah, Beaubier took a first and a second and took advantage of a rare crash by Elias to build the 49-point lead that he brings to Sonoma.
“We made a couple changes from Saturday’s race to Sunday morning,” said Beaubier in Utah. “When I saw Toni was out of the race, I was able to back it down and get to the checkered without too much risk. To come out of (Utah) with a first and second feels so good, and an increased points lead is the cherry on top.”
The Cycle Gear Championships at Sonoma also will mark the last race at the road course for Suzuki rider Roger Hayden, who announced earlier this year that he would end his professional career at the end of the season. Hayden is the youngest of three brothers who are perhaps the most well-known trio in motorcycle racing, with success on both flat track and road courses.
“This is not something I’ve decided lightly,” said Hayden. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while. I’ve been going to races on weekends since I was nine and I just thought it was the right time to move on to the next chapter of my life,” said the 35-year-old.
Hayden grew up in Owensboro, Ky., in a family of motorcycle racers. He began his professional racing career at 16 and won the Rookie of the Year award in the 2006 AMA Superbikes as well as the 2007 Supersport championship.
Besides his success in America, Hayden has raced on the global level in MotoGP and as a regular rider in World Superbike in 2010. In 2017, Hayden had his most successful season in MotoAmerica’s Motul Superbike series, finishing second in the championship behind teammate Elias. He scored three wins and had 15 podium finishes in 18 races.
The weekend also will feature a pair of local Napa Valley riders. Roi Holster, Napa, began the season in Superbike, but moved to the Stock 1000 class after a blown engine blew a hole in his budget.
“We blew up our Superbike motor at Road Atlanta and that was a major set-back,” said Holster. “We thought we would be better off stepping back to the Stock 1000 class to finish the season.”
Even with 25 fewer horsepower than the highly modified Superbike motor, the Stock 1000 is still a challenge to ride; an experience Holster says gives him mental freedom.
“Racing a motorcycle is forward-thinking because you’re only focused on getting through the next corner,” he explained. “At 160 miles an hour, riding the bike makes time stand still because you can’t think of anything else.”
Also entered in the Superbike class is Jayson Uribe of Angwin, who is making only his third start of the year and his first start on a new motorcycle after being injured in a training accident.
“I was riding motocross and hit a rock and I knew it was bad right away,” said Uribe of his now healed broken wrist.
Uribe said he is taking his time to sort things out for next season but is still looking forward to racing at Sonoma. Despite the track being so close to his home, Uribe noted that he doesn’t have many laps riding around the 12-turn circuit, dispelling any notion of a home track advantage. The 19-year old has only been old enough to race a Superbike at Sonoma for a year.
“We’re taking the right steps and we will just make the best with what we have,” he said of the new Honda CVR1000 and a limited budget. Uribe, who finished 10th in Utah, said that despite all the attention paid to the riders competing for the championship, he believes the entire Superbike field is very competitive.
“Anybody in the top 10 has the potential to win races if they are on the right bike,” he contends.
The Cycle Gear Championship of Sonoma will feature the Motul Superbike class, Supersport, Liqui Moly Junior Cup presented by RiderzLaw, the RiderzLaw Stock 1000 class and the RiderzLaw Twins Cup. Practice and qualifying are set for Friday. All classes will race main events on Aug. 11-12.
Classic Superbikes debut at Sonoma
The bikes in the MotoAmerica series feature some of the most advanced technology on two wheels. But the Cycle Gear Championships at Sonoma will also include a way-back time machine with the debut of a new series for Classic Superbikes that were state of the art when eight-track cassettes were all the rage.
At least 20 classic Superbikes from Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Ducati, BMW and Moto-Guzzi will take the 2.5-mile Sonoma Raceway for a vintage display of speed.
“Our younger fans will be surprised at the difference between today’s Superbikes and those of the 1980’s, and our older fans will have their memories kick-started when they see these bikes again,” said Wayne Raney, president of MotoAmerica and a veteran championship rider.