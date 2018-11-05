The realization that he was about to go into the University of Sioux Falls Athletics Hall of Fame with his teammates on the school’s 2008 and 2009 NAIA national championship football teams finally hit T.J. Ross on his way to the ceremonies last month in South Dakota.
“A group of us were heading to the ceremony and we were looking for the banquet area,” Ross said last week. “A couple of other people were like, ‘You must be the Hall of Famers. Go this way.’
“We were like, ‘Wow. That’s got a nice little ring to it.’ That’s kind of when it really set in.”
Ross, a 2006 Vintage High School graduate who was the Crushers’ MVP and the Monticello Empire League’s Lineman of the Year, was on hand for the induction of the two teams into the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2018 at the Country Club of Sioux Falls.
Ross, a nose guard, transferred to Sioux Falls after playing two years at Solano Community College.
He played his junior and senior seasons on teams that were each undefeated. The Cougars were 29-0 over the two seasons.
The 2008 Sioux Falls team beat Carroll College in the national title game, 23-7, to cap a perfect 14-0 season. It was a season highlighted by exceptional defense, as the Cougars had seven shutouts, 35 sacks and 20 interceptions. They also had playoff wins over St. Ambrose (28-0), Langston University (50-13), and St. Francis (24-6).
The 2009 team marched to a school-record 15-0 record, beating Lindenwood, 25-22, in the title game. The defense was again stellar, limiting opponents to 10.5 points per game and only seven touchdowns rushing. Sioux Falls also had playoff wins over Minot State (63-21), Morningside (49-21), and Saint Xavier (48-6).
“We had something special going on in 2008, 2009,” said Ross, who now makes his home in Folsom. “It was really a true team effort. All in all, it was a true collaboration between all three aspects of the game — offense, defense, special teams. Everybody contributed. Everybody had their foot on the gas.
“It was pretty amazing to watch just how it all fit together. A lot of the community back there and a lot of the people who follow Sioux Falls, they agree.
“Looking back now, it definitely was the greatest two years, athletically, in my career. I was very blessed to have the opportunity to further my career, being able to find a school that I fell right into and fit the mold.”
Ross started one game in 2008, but rotated in throughout the year. He was credited with 16 tackles, including four stops for losses, one sack, one pass break-up and one pass defensed. He saw substantial playing time and was a factor as a run stopper and pass rusher.
Sioux Falls led the nation in every major statistical category in 2008 and gave up 83 points all year.
Ross missed two games in the postseason after suffering a spiral fracture of a bone in his left foot during a Thanksgiving Day practice. But he got a doctor to clear him to play in the title game, and Ross made four tackles in the final game of the year against Carroll
For his efforts, Ross was named as the Cougars’ defensive lineman of the week.
He played in seven games during the 2009 season for Sioux Falls, making 6.5 total tackles.
“It doesn’t matter what division or what level you play at,” said Ross. “When you work together and you succeed as a team, great things happen. It was everybody playing for each other.
“You don’t play the game to end up in the Hall of Fame. You play the game because you love it. You play the game for the teammates. It’s kind of when you step back, wow, that was quite a time — the time of my life.”
Ross was presented with a plaque at the ceremonies. He was joined by his teammates from both years.
Ross was a two-year starter, the team MVP and an All-Bay Valley Conference player for Solano.
He played for coach Les Franco for three years at Vintage. He learned so much about the game during his days for the Crushers.
“The coaching staff as a whole there, it was an honor to play for all those guys. They instilled the foundations of the game and how to play it and just really take the game to the next level.
“It was really a special time in my life. It was truly a magical time,” he said.
Ross graduated in 2010 from the University of Sioux Falls with a degree in business management.
He and his wife, Jenna, have a daughter, Ella (2) and a son, Ryker (8 weeks old).