Steve Ball says it’s probably the “deepest, coachable group I’ve ever had, 1 through 12,” in his 15 years as Napa Valley College’s head men’s basketball coach.
Napa Valley has started out the season 0-6, with three consecutive losses at the City College of San Francisco Tip-Off Tournament, followed by three losses at the Home Motors Tournament, hosted by Allan Hancock College-Santa Maria. The Storm fell on Sunday to Copper Mountain College-Joshua Tree, 85-50.
“But bigger picture, with 10 freshmen, we are learning every day and they’re getting to understand how to play,” said Ball, who is in his second year as president of the California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association. “They are, to a man, very astute and very attentive to any sort of constructive criticism or feedback. They want to learn. Their depth of coachability is amazing.
“It’s a great group of guys, with great support for one another. They really coach each other up in practice and support each other in practice. Right now, Step 1 for our guys, is being coachable and being a good teammate – those two things they’re excelling at. And that will pay dividends in the long run, for them and for the program and the culture of the program.”
Last year, Napa Valley had one of its best seasons in years, overcoming a slow, difficult start in October and November and finishing 16-11 overall. Napa Valley won four of its last six games and ended the season on a two-game winning streak. The Storm finished in second place in the Bay Valley Conference at 12-4, but did not advance to the Northern California regional playoffs.
The Storm’s Sasha French, Adopo Amancho and Joe Fons were each named to the All-Bay Valley Conference first team. French averaged 13.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Amancho averaged 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Fons averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
French, who was named honorable mention All-State, transferred to the State University of New York at Albany and is playing for the NCAA-Division I Great Danes.
Fons transferred to Montana State University-Northern, a NAIA-Division I school in Havre, Montana to play for the Lights.
Tom Salsman, who averaged 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last year, transferred to Warner Pacific University, an NAIA-Division II school in Portland, Oregon. He is playing for the Knights.
“We’re really happy for those guys that moved on with scholarships,” said Ball.
“I think that we’re going to be much different than last year’s team. They comprehend and are willing to fit into what we’re trying to do with them and what we’re trying to teach them collectively as a group.”
The Storm’s only sophomores are Malcom Bracy, a guard, who went to Bethel High-Vallejo, and David Skeete, a guard, who went to Palo Verde High in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bracy is a captain and team leader, said Ball. Bracy averaged 2.5 points per game last season.
“He’s very productive, knocks down shots,” said Ball. “He was a really good calming force for us last year. He doesn’t make many mistakes at all. He gets guys in the right spots. He really helps us stay within ourselves.
“The ball should be in his hands to get us set in our offense. He’s not afraid to do that and get the guys in their correct spots. And he does it in such a mild- mannered way. He does a great job with delivering the message that needs to be delivered, from the coaching staff to his teammates.”
Before the nonconference season, Napa Valley scrimmaged against San Joaquin Delta-Stockton, De Anza-Cupertino, Monterey Peninsula, Mendocino-Ukiah and Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill.
Napa Valley opened its 2018-19 season by losing each of its three games in San Francisco. The Storm fell to Fresno City, 81-55, in its opener.
Fresno City is No. 3 in the 2018-19 CCCMBCA Preseason Poll.
“For the first time in my career, we made Fresno play at our tempo,” said Ball, who is assisted by Carson Carattini and Brandon Bracy. “We controlled tempo against Fresno. Now we didn’t come away with a win. They just made more plays and made more shots down the stretch than us.
“Once we get into conference play, I think we’ll be doing well. We don’t want to wait that long though. We just have to be conscious of what we’re doing and when and where to take opportunities.”
Tylor Gerrard, a freshman forward from Colusa, has been one of the Storm’s most productive players. Gerrard had 13 points and 13 rebounds against Fresno City. He had 18 points and five rebounds against Alameda. He had 12 points and nine rebounds against Mt. San Antonio.
“His level of toughness and his level of productivity are really good for a true freshman,” said Ball. “He has listened to a lot of coaching and he finishes well around the basket. He rebounds well.”
Colusa went 24-6 last year, won the Sacramento Valley League title, lost in the CIF Northern Section finals to Mt. Shasta, 66-56, and lost in the first round of the CIF State Championships to Colfax, 53-45.
Tomas Gomez-Espana (Napa High, guard), Saleem Ali-Musa (Napa High, forward), Dakota Macias (Napa High, wing), Braxton Adderly (Rodriguez-Cordelia, guard), Scottie Strong (Heritage-Romoland California guard), Amir Nakhaei (Basic-Henderson, Nevada, guard), Terrance Coates (Chugiak-Eagle River-Alaska, guard), Oscar Frank (Putnam Science Academy-Trenton, New Jersey, forward), and Jordan Toliver (St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo, wing) are also on the team.
NVC continues its season with two more tournaments – James Clark Memorial, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at Cosumnes River-Sacramento, and Kris Kringle, Dec. 13-15 at Santa Rosa Junior College.