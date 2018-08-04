AKRON, Ohio — Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have become friends more by location than youth. They live near each other in South Florida and said they spent last weekend practicing together at The Bear’s Club.
Sunday at Firestone will be the eighth time this year they play together in a tournament, and the number grows next week when they play the opening two rounds with Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship.
But this is the first time a trophy is at stake.
Thomas pulled away from the pack with five birdies in the middle of his round Saturday for a 3-under 67, giving him a three-shot lead over McIlroy and Ian Poulter going into the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational.
“We’ve played together a lot in tournaments, but never in this kind of situation,” Thomas said.
McIlroy played bogey-free on a Firestone course that finally started to get firm, atoning for a few missed birdie chances with key par putts. He already has won at Bay Hill this year, though he felt he should have won more. He has been runner-up three times, most recently at the British Open two weeks ago.
“I played well enough to win a few times this year and I only got over the line once,” McIlroy said. “Tomorrow is a great opportunity to try and win again. I’ll need a good round. I’m still a few behind. But yeah, I’m getting a little sick of the second places.”
McIlroy made up three shots in the final round in 2014 when he rallied to beat Sergio Garcia at Firestone. It might be a taller order to take on Thomas, who already has won twice this season and appears to have found his touch with the putter.
Starting with a pitching wedge from 129 yards into the breeze to 6 feet at No. 6, Thomas made birdie on every other hole through the 14th to pull away.
No one could keep pace with Thomas, least of all Tiger Woods.
Starting the third round Saturday five shots behind, Woods didn’t make a birdie until a 12-foot putt on the 12th hole, and he didn’t make another. He wound up with a 73, leaving him 11 shots back and ending his streak of 10 straight rounds at par or better dating to the U.S. Open.
“It was very similar to the first day,” Woods said. “Wasn’t very sharp that first day, but I made everything. So today was about the same, and I didn’t make anything.”
That wasn’t a problem for Thomas, whose six birdies included a chip-in from 30 feet behind the green on the par-3 12th.
He was at 14-under 196.
Thomas fell behind early with two bogeys in three holes, and a 10-foot par save in between from behind the fourth green kept him from falling farther behind. Poulter set the pace early and had a three-shot lead at one point until he dropped his shot from the bunker on the par-3 seventh, and then had a mixed bag of birdies and bogeys that kept him from getting closer to the lead.
Jason Day, who threw away a chance to win the Bridgestone Invitational two years ago, had a 69 and was four shots behind. Marc Leishman, who played alongside Woods, shot 67 and joined Kyle Stanley (70) five shots behind.
The course started to get a little firmer. Poulter had a 62 on Thursday. Tommy Fleetwood shot 63 on Friday. The best anyone could do in the third round was a 65 by Rickie Fowler, which only got him within six shots.
Thomas figured that out quickly.
He made an unusual birdie on the par-5 second by hitting his tee shot in the first cut of the third fairway. Blocked by threes, he opted for a 5-wood that started out toward the third tee and sliced over the trees to the rough, pin-high about 15 feet away from an up-and-down.
After a bogey from the trees at No. 3, Thomas went at a back pin on the tough fourth hole and the ball bounded over the green in thick rough. He chopped at his chip and did well to run it 10 feet by the hole, making it for par. He bogeyed the next from a bunker, and fell three shots behind, but that par save on No. 4 helped by not dropping a shot, and by understanding how the course was playing.
Thomas said he told caddie Jimmy Johnson, “We can’t see pin, hit pin.”
Fleetwood went so far long on the fourth hole that it went 30 yards over the green. He chipped 50 feet by the hole and three-putted for a double bogey, the start of what turned out to be a sloppy day and a 74 that dropped him seven shots behind.
Poulter already has won at the Houston Open in what has been a big turnaround for the Englishman, who is on the cusp of qualifying for the Ryder Cup. He made a pair of medium-length birdie putts to offset bogeys from the bunkers, but fell out of a chance to be in the last group when he missed a 6-foot par putt on the 17th.
“I’m going to have a chance,” Poulter said. “So starting this week, tied 13th I think was my best ever result. I’m tied second right now, so huge improvement and a little bit of work left to do. And hopefully, we can do it.”
Perry takes
Champions Tour lead
BLAINE, Minn. — Across the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Kenny Perry was already looking ahead to this weekend’s 3M Championship.
With all his accomplishments at the TPC Twin Cities, who could blame him?
Perry shot a 12-under-par 60 Saturday and leads the PGA Tour Champions event by five shots over Glen Day.
From 212 yards on No. 18, he missed shooting 59 by inches.
“I hit the prettiest 5-iron I could ever hit. When I heard everybody yell really loud I knew it was close,” Perry said. The ball barely scooted by on the right, leaving an 8-foot putt for eagle.
His two-round score of 126 is a tournament record.
“I’m really blown away by my round today. That’s a confidence builder; it tells me I still can do it and I’m not quite washed up yet,” said Perry.
He had shoulder surgery late last year and called this season “erratic” with two top-10 finishes in nine previous events.
Perry won this event in 2014 and 2015 and has finished worse than seventh once in seven appearances.
Hale Irwin is the only three-time winner of the tournament, in its 26th and final year. The tournament will be replaced by the PGA Tour’s 3M Open next July.
Day, who shot a bogey-free 65, said the field is likely playing for second place on Sunday.
“I’m going to have to shoot probably better than 65 and he’s going to have an off day. . If he makes some putts and gets off to a good start, I don’t think anybody can catch him,” Day said.
Tom Gillis (67), Lee Janzen (68) and Jerry Smith (70) are at 10 under. Smith, who had a two-shot lead after the first round one, opened with nine straight pars before a bogey on No. 10.
Tom Lehman shot 66 and is among four players nine shots back.
“It’s the Kenny Perry Express out there,” he said. “We were talking about that last week. We played together one day at the Senior (British) Open and I was just commenting that there couldn’t be a course more perfectly suited to your game, and he said, ‘You got that right.’”
Perry leads the tour in driving distance at just over 300 yards — 24 yards above the tour average — and with wide fairways, Perry need not hold back, leading to shorter irons into greens that received nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain overnight.
“He’s not out there with the young guys, but he’s not too far behind,” Lehman said. “He plays the game more like those guys than most of the guys out here, so he does very, very well on courses where length is an advantage.”
“I’m hitting it further now than I hit it when I left to have surgery,” Perry said.
Perry started with three birdies in five holes before an eagle at the par-5 sixth. He birdied Nos. 12, 13, 16 and 17 on the back nine before the eagle at 18.
“When I holed it on 6 today from 106 yards, I thought maybe this would be a special day,” Perry said.
Pornanong stays atop Women’s British Open LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Pornanong Phatlum made the Royal Lytham course sing for her again as she held on to her overnight one-shot lead of the Women’s British Open after the third round on Saturday.
Pornanong has been singing Thai songs in her head to calm herself on a links course she admits to struggling on. Though any struggling hasn’t been apparent, yet.
She birdied the third, sixth, eighth, and 11th holes, and dropped her first shot of the major on the par-3 12th, a bogey. It added up to a solid 3-under-par 69 and the prospect of a first win on the LPGA Tour, let alone a first major title.
“Singing in my head makes me come down more, not get too nervous,” Pornanong said.
She was at 13 under overall, one stroke ahead of playing partner Georgina Hall of England, whose scrambling through an erratic round kept her in contention also for a first major title. She birdied three of the last four holes to join Pornanong in the final group on Sunday.
Ryu So-yeon was third at 11 under, one shot behind Hall after climbing the leaderboard with a run of six birdies from the fifth to the 12th.
The South Korean, who has three top-10 British Open finishes, said: “Winning this tournament has always been my goal for the year. I’m in a pretty good position.”
Two-time major champion Park Sung-hyun (69) was a further shot back with Mamiko Higa (71) and Minjee Lee (71).
Higa is aiming to become the first female Japanese golfer to win a major title since 1977.
The leaders are also chasing history.
Pornanong is trying to become the second Thai female to win a major championship after Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016. Hall would be the first Englishwomen to win the Open in 14 years.
While Pornanong will be singing to herself in the final round, Hall will be counting on experience. She was in the final group in the Open last year, and finished in a tie for third.
“It was great to get so much support, I haven’t really had that before because I play in America quite a bit,” Hall said. “There were so many people behind me that I feel that was the reason I had good shots.”