OAKVILLE, Ontario — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson used a fast start and a late eagle to grab a share of the lead Saturday in the RBC Canadian Open.
Johnson shot a 7-under 65 at Glen Abbey to match Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim at 17-under 199.
"I like the golf course, I feel like my game's in really good form, I've got a lot of confidence in it," said Johnson, who tied for second at Glen Abbey in 2013 and 2016.
Johnson birdied the first three holes and five of the first six, then rebounded from two back-nine bogeys with a birdie-birdie-eagle run. He's seeking his third victory of the season and 19th on the tour.
"I'm going to have to go out and play really well tomorrow," Johnson said. "There's definitely low numbers out here. There's a lot of guys right around the lead and somebody's going to go shoot low. Hopefully it's me."
Tway, the second-round leader, had a 68. He's trying to win his first PGA Tour title in the event where father Bob Tway won the last of his tour titles 15 years ago.
"I looked (at the leaderboard) a little bit. He started off really hot," Tway said about Johnson.
An shot 66, and Kim 67.
"Chasing the lead or holding the lead, it doesn't matter. Just play your game," Kim said. "Everybody's going to say the same thing. It doesn't matter."
Mackenzie Hughes was the top Canadian. He was tied for 13th at 11 under after a 67.
Johnson insists he's only popular in Canada by proxy — fiancee Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of NHL great Wayne Gretzky.
"Well, I can thank Wayne for that," Johnson said. "There's a lot of Gretzky fans out there, and so they tend to pull for me, which, 'Thanks, Wayne, I appreciate that.' I do get a lot of love up here, and the fans have been great this week."
Ariya, Yang lead in Scotland
GULLANE, Scotland — Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang led the Ladies Scottish Open by one stroke after an increasingly tough scoring day in the third round on Saturday.
None of the top five broke par 71, as the wind picked up in the afternoon and grew to a howling 35 mph (55 kph) at Gullane.
Ariya and Yang carded 2-over rounds of 73 to be 8 under for the tournament.
Ariya bogeyed four holes before the Thai eagled the par-5 16th from 40 yards.
"I'm just really lucky," Ariya said. "I wanted to make birdie.
"When the wind started to blow, I said, 'Here is the Scottish Open, the real one.' I had so much fun, I hit everywhere."
Yang, on her 29th birthday, birdied her last hole to join Ariya at the top after three bogeys on the back nine.
Their closest challenger was Minjee Lee of Australia (71) at 7 under.
Two more South Koreans, Haeji Kang (71) and So Yeon Ryu (72), were a shot further adrift.
Spain's Carlota Ciganda (68), South Korea's Jin Young Ko (68), and Australia's Sarah Kemp (67) made ground to rise into contention. Kemp enjoyed the low round of the day after going out during the calmer morning. She was five off the lead.
American golfer Tiffany Joh, the overnight leader after a course-record 62 on Friday, played in the final group with Ariya and Yang and hit trouble. She dropped seven shots over six holes before the turn, and finished her round on 9-over 80. But she was only four shots back.
Sophia Popov of Germany was one of the early starters and earned a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth to follow an eagle on the second. She was seven shots off the lead.
Jimenez leads Senior British Open
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot par 72 in blustery conditions to remain 9-under overall and two shots clear heading to the final round of the Senior British Open on Saturday.
Tied for second were Tom Pernice (71) and Kirk Triplett (73) of the United States, defending champion Bernhard Langer (73) and Stephen Ames (74) of Canada.
A dozen others, including 68-year-old Tom Watson, were within four strokes of the leader.
Only 13 men broke par in the third round at St. Andrews in winds gusting up to 25 mph (40 kph).
"We started with some flow and then we had a lot of ebb," Triplett said.
Jimenez's four birdies neatly cancelled out his four dropped shots. He made the unlikeliest of birdies at the long 14th when his blind approach from thick rough somehow bounced and rolled its way to no more than a foot from the cup. A neat up-and-down from the Road Hole bunker left of the 17th green kept things going. But a 10-foot putt for birdie on the final green slid past. It was, he felt, a day for patience.
"It would mean a lot to win The Senior Open, especially here at St. Andrews," Jimenez said. "Seve (Ballesteros) was the first Spaniard to win The Open on this golf course, and it would be amazing if I could join the club with him."
Watson won the British Open five times, but not at St. Andrews, and remains hopeful of annexing this seniors title for a record-breaking fourth time.
"It's good to be in position," he said.
DeChambeau tied for European lead
HAMBURG, Germany — Bryson DeChambeau shared a one-shot lead with Richard McEvoy heading to the final round of the European Open on Saturday.
Both golfers seek their first European Tour title.
DeChambeau started the third round ahead by a shot.
But McEvoy carded a 3-under 69 for the Englishman to lead the tournament at 12 under. DeChambeau had to birdie the last hole to tie him with a 70 at Green Eagle Golf Courses.
Right behind them were Masters champion Patrick Reed (69), and Austria's Matthias Schwab (70).
McEvoy's momentum — he went out in 32 — was stalled by a three-hour delay for lightning in the area. But after winning in France last week on the Challenge Tour, he's enjoying his attitude and form.
"I prevailed last week so fingers crossed I can finish it off again tomorrow," he said.
Unlike McEvoy, DeChambeau was grateful for the stop in play. It gave him time to refocus and get his game back in order. He made three birdies on the back nine. An American hasn't won this event in 38 years.
Reed briefly held the lead on his own after play resumed and he birdied the 11th, but he was overtaken by DeChambeau and McEvoy and dropped a shot on the 13th.
Lietzke, fun-loving PGA Tour winner, dies at 67
ATHENS, Texas — Bruce Lietzke, the fun-loving, draw-hitting PGA Tour winner whose practice regime — or lack of one — spawned an often-told spoiled banana story, died Saturday of brain cancer. He was 67.
Lietzke's family said he died at his Athens ranch.
"Our PGA Tour family lost a treasured member with the death of Bruce Lietzke," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "He touched on parts of five decades as a player, competed in 700 tournaments as a member of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, and recorded a total of 20 victories.
"But to celebrate Bruce Lietzke's life properly, we offer praise to the great family man and the cherished friend to many."
With family, fishing and a large muscle car collection to tend to, the 13-time PGA Tour winner had little time or desire to tinker with a trusted swing that didn't need tinkering — as the banana story hilariously illustrates. It started at the final event in 1984 when Lietzke told caddie Al Hansen that he wouldn't touch his clubs again until the 1985 opener. The unbelieving Hansen put the banana in Lietzke's golf bag as a test, only to discover the rotten fruit still there in January.
"We hunted, we fished, but most importantly, we all laughed with 'Lieky.' He was truly one of the good guys and will be missed," two-time U.S. Open winner Curtis Strange tweeted.
Introduced to golf in his native Kansas City, Missouri, Lietzke starred at Forest Park High School in Beaumont, Texas, before moving on to the University of Houston.
Lietzke played in the United States' 1981 Ryder Cup victory in England, and finished second to John Daly in the 1991 PGA Championship. He won seven times on the senior tour, the last victory coming in the 2003 U.S. Senior Open at Inverness.
Lietzke is survived by wife Rose, son Stephen and daughter Christine."