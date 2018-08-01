NHRA and Sonoma Raceway officials announced a sellout crowd for Sunday of the 31st annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals in Sonoma. Sunday reserved-seat tickets, as well as weekend camping, were sold out for the event.
“The growth of this event over the last few years has been nothing short of phenomenal, and we are so appreciative of all our fans who come out to join us and enjoy this amazing show,” said Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager Steve Page.
This is the eighth sold-out crowd of the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.
Alexander, Hight, Coughlin Jr. and Tonglet claim victories
California native Blake Alexander brought home the second Top Fuel victory of his career in front of a sellout crowd at the 31st annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.
Robert Hight (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and L.E. Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also winners in their respective categories at the 15th of 24 events on the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
Alexander powered to the winner’s circle with a run of 4.004-seconds at 287.41 mph in his Pronto Auto Service Center dragster to take down the winningest driver in Top Fuel history, Tony Schumacher, in the finals. Despite having competed at only six events on the season, Alexander now has three final round appearances and is now one of four Top Fuel competitors with multiple wins on the year.
Alexander took down Mike Salinas, three-time world champion Antron Brown and Scott Palmer as he continues to make a bid to qualify for the Countdown to the Championship.
Schumacher’s third runner-up finish of the season helped vault him into second in the points standings as he continues to close the gap on points leader Steve Torrence.
The defending Funny Car world champion Hight used a 3.984 at 319.75 in his Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS to beat Ron Capps in the finals. He secured his second win of the season and the second of his career in Sonoma.
Coughlin Jr. drove to a 6.532 at 212.16 in his JEGS.com/Elite Performance Chevrolet Camaro to defeat Deric Kramer in the final round as he became the second driver in the Pro Stock class with three victories on the year. The five-time world champion secured his third career win in Sonoma and first since 2010.
Tonglet brought home the win in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class after a 6.771 at 198.52 on his Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki to take down points leader Andrew Hines in the final round. The 2010 world champion notched his third consecutive victory at Sonoma Raceway as he now has two wins on the season.