Brandon Trejo’s scheduled six-round professional bout on Saturday in Orange, California, in the lightweight division was cancelled when his opponent was not cleared to fight by the ringside physician.
Jose Alberto Castillo (6-1, four KOs), who is from Matamoros, Mexico, did not pass his pre-fight physical, according to Trejo’s longtime trainer, Oscar Ortiz, a captain with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department and also the police chief of American Canyon.
“Unfortunate and disappointing, but safety of fighters is important,” said Ortiz, who works with Trejo at the Napa County Sheriff’s Activities League gym at Napa State Hospital.
The Trejo-Castillo bout, the co-feature on a Thompson Boxing Promotions card at the Doubletree Hotel, was cancelled about 30 minutes before the show started, Ortiz said.
Trejo (4-1, two KOs) had been scheduled to fight at a contract weight of 136 pounds in the lightweight division.
Trejo had a two-month training camp, which included sparring sessions. It was scheduled to be his first fight at six rounds.
Trejo won in his last bout as he stopped Mario Franco (0-4) of Tamaulipas, Mexico in the super lightweight division by technical knockout when the referee stopped the fight at 1 minute, 56 seconds of the fourth round on a card at Salinas Storm House in October.
Referee Gerard White stopped the bout – which was scheduled for four rounds – after a sequence of hard punches that Trejo landed in the final found.
Trejo won his professional debut in May of 2017, a unanimous four-round decision over Pablo Cupul of San Diego in Ontario, California.
Trejo turned pro after a highly decorated amateur career, during which he competed at local, state, national and international levels over a 12-year span. He was a gold medalist at the 2012 USA Junior World team trials. He joined Team USA and went on to represent the U.S. at the Junior World Championships in Kiev, Ukraine.
He is a two-time California Silver Gloves champion and won back-to-back National PAL titles.