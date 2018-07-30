“This is everyone’s dream, to be playing baseball,” catcher Nicco Toni said recently, speaking for himself and his teammates on the Napa Silverados.
Toni, a prospect from the Sacramento area and recent graduate from Sonoma State, is one of 24 players from all over the country that hope Napa is the stepping stone to the baseball big time.
Toni, 22, has been a big part of the Napa Silverados’ inaugural year in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs. A designated hitter-catcher, he came into Sunday’s game with the San Rafael Pacifics batting .305 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs for Napa.
“My favorite part of playing catcher is being involved with everything,” Toni said. “It keeps your mind off all the other stuff that happens because you’re in the game every pitch; you don’t have a chance to dwell on things like if you struck out in your last at-bat. And if you’re not doing well hitting in a game, you can redeem yourself by throwing a guy out or blocking a tough pitch.
“At the beginning of the year, I would call most of the pitches, but (Napa manager) Tito (Fuentes, Jr.) would have suggestions from time to time. Now, for the most part, it’s usually me making the calls.”
Toni has a strong arm and likes the challenge of opponents trying to steal on him.
“It’s a lot of fun. I really like throwing guys out. As I’ve gotten older and gotten my man strength, my arm has gotten stronger,” Toni noted.
“Being able to throw people out by a lot, as opposed to it always being a close play, is even better. Hopefully guys think twice before they try and steal on me now,” he laughed.
The windy conditions at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field have made pop-ups this season sometimes an adventure, especially for catchers.
“You definitely have to know which way the wind is going here,” Toni explained. “Usually the ball is coming back to you on this field so I kind of stand sideways because the ball also curves away from you. I don’t know if I’ve mastered it yet, but I’m working on it. Tito has had a lot of discussions about pop-ups with the whole team.”
Injuries usually go hand in hand with the catching position, but Toni says the worst thing that ever happened to him came during an at-bat.
“In my first game at Cosumnes River, I hit a foul ball off my head that fractured my nose,” he recalled. “There was blood everywhere and I had to get stitches.”
Players have often played many positions before they land in one that sticks, but Toni has been a catcher since high school.
“I was a catcher at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove and batted .402 my senior year with 20 RBIs from the three- or four-spot.”
Even though he was an all-league player, the humble, soft-spoken Silverados regular said he made a lot of mistakes in high school, but he always tries to learn from them.
“I still make some of those mistakes but less and less all the team,” he said.
“After high school, I went to Cosumnes River College in Sacramento. The margin for error was much smaller there. I was still catching my freshman year there and I batted over .300.”
Like with Napa, Toni was the DH whenever the team’s other catcher was behind the plate.
Toni had dreams of getting a scholarship to a DI school and making it to the college baseball big time after junior college, but it was not to be.
“My sophomore year I was atrocious and did not hit well at all, so DI ball was off the table. Sonoma State was the only D2 school that was offering me some scholarship money, and I liked the school and the baseball program, so it was a no-brainer to pick Sonoma State. I hit .250 in my two years over there.”
Toni majored in sociology at Sonoma State.
After college, Toni and two of his Sonoma State teammates, first baseman Josh Montelango and pitcher Jackson Beruman, impressed Napa manager Tito Fuentes Jr. and made the team during pre-season tryouts. Even more impressively, they are all three still with the team well into the season.
Being from the Sacramento area, Toni has an advantage over several of his teammates from faraway places: His parents can attend his games.
“So far my mom hasn’t missed a game,” he chuckled. “I can hear her sometimes when I’m behind the plate.”
“My ultimate goal is to keep moving up,” Toni said, “and if I’m good enough I’d like to play affiliated ball someday and make it to top ultimately. I’m just22, so I have a little bit of time.”
Toni thinks he will be in Napa for the foreseeable future.
“I could get traded or move up, but as far as I know I’m going to be here for a while,” he said. “Tito tells me if a league is looking for a catcher, or if a guy is coming to look at me, but so far there is nothing concrete.”
With only Mondays off, Toni, who currently lives with a friend in Cordelia, doesn’t have a lot of free time.
“I’m a big movie guy,” he said. “I love going to see movies.”
Toni said he also likes to write and his ultimate dream is to write screenplays someday when his baseball career is over.
His favorite major league team is the Boston Red Sox and he has been to Fenway Park several times while visiting relatives on the East Coast.
Felo in the starting rotation
At the age of 28, Billy Felo is one of the older players on the Silverados’ roster. After a rocky beginning, Felo has evolved into one of Napa’s better starting pitchers.
“At the beginning of this season, I was starting and I struggled a little bit,” Felo admitted. “Tito moved me into the bullpen and I got hit around pretty good there as well. I had been a closer my senior year at Kutztown University so I don’t know why I was having trouble.”
Felo says he is doing much better now that he is back in the starting rotation.
“Once I got back to starting, I felt really comfortable having a set role and that’s helped me to be more successful than I was at the first of the season,” he said. “I feel like every time out there I can give us a competitive start and a chance to win.
Felo had a no-decision in his most recent start on Sunday against the league-leading San Rafael Pacifics. Napa lost, 10-7.
Felo, a Pennsylvania native, said he gets excited when he strikes an opponent out, but his intention is not to show anyone up.
“I definitely get excited and the other team sees that. I’ve yelled and fist pumped, but it’s not directed towards the other team. That’s just something that happens, kind of like an out of body experience,” he chuckled.
“I do throw inside to establish that part of the plate.”
Felo said it’s been a lot of fun playing for the Silverados.
“It’s my first time being on the west coast. I was surprised how quickly this team bonded and we really mesh well together, which is hard to find. We have a lot of talent, but we’re also a young team, which at times hinders us.
“I like to throw my fastball a lot, two-seam and four-seam, this season,” Felo said.
He added that his fastball is usually around 89 mph but that it can occasionally get up to 91 mph.
“I can throw my curveball in any count confidently. I also throw a changeup and a slider. The slider is more of an out pitch for me that I throw with two strikes. I try to save that pitch for later in the game when I really need it in a big situation. Pitching is not just going out there and throwing, you have to be able to out-think your opponent. Of course, my catcher helps with that as well.”
Felo hasn’t had any serious arm problems to date.
“I strained my elbow once but nothing serious so I’ve been very lucky. I attribute that to working hard and always keeping my body in good shape,” he said. “I have a workout routine that I go through every day at the park.”
Felo said he has been playing baseball continuously since T-ball in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area, where his dad was his coach. While he never played in the Little League World Series in nearby Williamsport, he did play in a 14-and-under tournament in Cooperstown, New York, home of baseball’s Hall of Fame.
“We came in second and that was an awesome experience,” Felo recalled.
Felo began as a position player.
“I was more of a third baseman in high school,” he said, “and I would pitch a little bit here and there.”
Felo played varsity for three years at Central Dauphin High School in a northern suburb of Harrisburg.
After high school, Felo played baseball for Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Maryland where he started at third base.
“I had a bad game at third one day,” he admitted, “and the next day the coach put me into pitch and I had one of the better pitching performances of my life. That’s when I made the decision to stick with pitching.”
Felo said during his sophomore year his coach made him the closer of the team.
“I didn’t really focus on the art of pitching until my junior and senior year at Kutztown University,” Felo said.
The NCAA-Div. II school recruited him after he made the league all-star team while at Chesapeake College.
“I’ll never forget the college days,” Felo laughed. “It was a good time for sure.”
Felo went to Puerto Rico in 2017 to play baseball in the Puerto Rico Instructional Baseball League.
“Randomly a friend of mine had asked me if I wanted to go to Puerto Rico for a vacation and also to play baseball,” Felo said. “So I went as a pitcher and I ended up doing pretty well considering I hadn’t really pitched competitively for four years.”
After Puerto Rico, Felo tried out for the Empire Professional Baseball League, an independent league, and ended up playing for the Aguada Explorers in Rome, N.Y.
“After that, I played in the South Florida Winter League. I threw pretty well down there and Carlos Nunez, who ran the Puerto Rico Instructional League, told Tito about me and that’s how I got here to Napa.”
Felo is making his home in Napa.
“I like it here. This is a beautiful little town and there’s a decent amount to do here. We don’t have a lot of free time so I haven’t been out to any wineries yet. We don’t play on Mondays, but you need that day to just do nothing and rest. I hope to stay a couple of weeks after the season before I go back to Pennsylvania so I can go to San Francisco and see some wineries around here.”
Felo and a friend also have a baseball instructional company in Pennsylvania that they started a year and a half ago. The company offers baseball camps and lessons to area kids.
“It’s a lot of fun working with youth,” he noted.
Teaching is another possible career avenue for Felo after his playing days are over.
Felo, an Atlanta Braves’ fan, said he is not sure if he will be back in Napa next season or not. “Promotion would be great, whether it’s to another independent league or wherever,” he said.
If he doesn’t move up any higher after next year, Felo said it would probably be time to hang up his glove.
“I would probably retire from baseball since I am a little bit on the older side.”