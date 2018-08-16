When it comes to sports, everyone loves to root for an underdog.
There is something to be said about someone who refuses to quit when the odds are stacked against them, because of their love of the game.
The Oakland Raiders have stumbled upon a fantastic underdog who is eager and able to prove naysayers wrong, 24-year old Dallin Leavitt. The undrafted free agent was signed by the Raiders on May 14 after participating in the team’s rookie camp.
The path to the pros has not been entirely direct for Leavitt. After finishing his college football career at Utah State, he remained undrafted, but not hopeless.
He may not have been a top recruit straight out of college, but Leavitt did receive tryout offers from two teams – one of which happened to the Raiders.
Leavitt brought his all to the field during the rookie camp, ready to prove himself and showcase all he could bring to the team. After camp, Leavitt was signed and joined the team for training camp at Redwood Middle School in Napa.
Since joining camp, Leavitt has gotten to experience the life – and schedule – of a professional athlete.
“Every day is a grind,” he said. “We usually wake up at 6:15 a.m. We have meetings in the morning (and) rookies have to get taped before meetings. We have special teams meetings, defense meetings, and then practice.”
However, Leavitt is never one to shy away from hard work. He has no complaints about his rigorous schedule, and in fact is able to find meaning in every aspect of camp.
“Coach (Jim) O’Neil and Coach (Derrick) Ansley do a really good job of making meetings applicable (and) guiding us to do what we need to do,” he said of the Raiders’ senior defensive assistant and defensive backs coach, respectively.
Leavitt has found some veteran teammates to help him get the most out of training camp as well.
“I’ve had a lot of guys take me under their wing,” he said. “Guys like Reggie Nelson, Leon Hall, Marcus Gilchrist and Erik Harris specifically have been real good to me.”
In order to help him transition from the college to professional level of play, Leavitt has also been taking heed of everything his coaches tell him.
“Coach Jim O’Neil has done a really good job of teaching me the defense. He’s helped me learn how the NFL game is different from college.”
After transferring from BYU in 2015, Leavitt had quite a respectable career for two years at Utah State. He was the Academic All-Mountain West player for two years running. He also received Honorable Mention All-Mountain West after starting all 13 games at safety.
However, adjusting to a professional style of play took some getting used to.
“It’s more physical,” he said. “The guys are more intelligent.”
Leavitt is hopeful that his hard work at training camp will pay off.
“First and foremost, I want to make the team, and then help them in whatever way I can,” he said when asked about his goals over the next few weeks. “Having a role on special teams or defense or anything, really – if they need me to be the water boy even. I just want to be a part of the team and help us win games.”
If the first preseason game was any indication, Leavitt’s goals may already be playing out.
In the 16-10 win over the visiting Detroit Lions on Aug. 10, Leavitt made one tackle on special teams and another on defense.
Despite the respectable performance, Leavitt admitted “It was definitely nerve-wracking at first. I’m going to be honest, it was an adjustment for sure. It is something that I will learn from.”
It is his positive attitude and determination that got Leavitt where he is today.
He uses every setback as an opportunity for growth and improvement, and all the while his love of the game never wavers.
As far as the next two preseason games go, Leavitt is excited to be “getting the jitters out.”
“I’m going to put my best foot forward and try to make my coaches proud. I want to prove the Raiders right for bringing me here and giving me this opportunity.”
No matter where these next two games take him, Leavitt is definitely one to watch for the final cut. His winning personality, obvious smarts, and pure love of the game seem to be a recipe for success.
Leavitt is the type of player people want to root for, and fans could be cheering him on for years to come in a silver and black uniform.