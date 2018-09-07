The Cal Poly volleyball team earned some long-awaited revenge Thursday night against UCLA.
In a rematch of last year's second round NCAA Tournament pairing, the No. 22 Mustangs upset the ninth-ranked Bruins, 3-1, en route to their fifth consecutive victory.
Playing at Mott Athletics Center for the first time this season, Cal Poly handed UCLA its first loss of the year by set scores of 25-21, 17-25, 25-11 and 25-18.
Outside hitter Torrey Van Winden recorded a game-high 18 kills and 13 digs to lead the Mustangs (6-1).
Van Winden, a junior from Napa who played for UCLA in 2016 before transferring to Cal Poly, tallied seven kills in the decisive fourth set to help seal the victory.
Senior Adlee Van Winden, Torrey's older sister, added 12 kills and 14 digs, and freshman Meredith Philips chipped in 10 kills for the Mustangs.
Cal Poly freshman Avalon DeNecochea directed the offense with 51 assists.
UCLA (4-1) was led by sophomore outside hitter Jenny Mosser, who recorded 13 kills and 16 digs in the setback.
Before Thursday night's game, a short ceremony was held to celebrate Cal Poly's 2017 Big West Conference championship -- the program's first title in 10 years.
Cal Poly and UCLA will play again at 7 p.m. Friday back inside Mott Athletics Center.