The Oakland Raiders finished up their second week of training camp in Napa on Saturday afternoon by holding a “family day” for players and resting a plethora of veterans in order to get extra reps for some of the more inexperienced players.
“Great day, family day, a lot of family out here. It was really a pretty good practice,” head coach Jon Gruden said. “We sat down about 15 or 16 players. Wanted to take a look at some of our first-year guys, young guys who we needed to see where they are.”
Gruden sounded pleased with the play of his young guys so far, particularly on offense. He highlighted second-year slot receiver Ryan Switzer and rookie sixth-round pick Marcell Ateman.
On a depth chart littered with veteran receivers such as Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts, Ateman has stood out to his coaching staff and has quickly gone from a player on the roster bubble to a potential starter out wide.
“We had some personnel meetings the other night and everybody was talking about Ateman,” Gruden said. “We’re going to play the best guys and right now he’s earning the right to get on the field.”
“The system we’re in works … It’s perfect for me … It fits my game,” Ateman said. “It’s just, you move around to different spots. At Oklahoma State, it was just one spot, stand there, didn’t move, didn’t go to different places.”
Due to playing at the same spot almost exclusively in college, the 6-foot-4 Ateman was pigeonholed by many as simply a jump-ball specialist. Now that he’s been able to move all over the field, he’s showing the versatility that Gruden covets in his receivers.
While Ateman is likely to play the bulk of his time lined up as an outside receiver, Switzer is a slot guy with the lateral agility and first-step explosivity that can help Gruden open up his playbook.
“I love Switzer,” Gruden said. “Hell of a returner, very productive receiver, incredible start and stop quickness … He’s got the qualities I’m looking for in a slot receiver. He’s a guy that can change the game on third down.”
The rise of Ateman and Switzer should make for some difficult decisions come time for roster cuts, with Roberts and, surprisingly, Bryant in danger of getting squeezed out.
Gruden made it a point to call out Bryant after practice, saying, “He’s got to get out here and play better. Right now, a lot of the other receivers have had a nice camp ... He’s got to get out on the field, master the offense and become more versatile. That’s the key to making this team better.”
Cutting Bryant would be a tough pill to swallow for the Raiders after the team traded a third-round pick for him during this summer’s draft. But Gruden has suggested that the best players on the team will play, regardless of seniority or draft status.
“Nothing’s going to be given to anybody,” he said. “Doesn’t matter how you got here or what your history card says, we need everybody to understand that the best players are going to play and (Bryant needs) to be more consistent.”
With the Raiders’ personnel room buzzing about Ateman, Bryant should take these words as a wakeup call.
Another young guy Gruden said he has been impressed with is rookie second-round pick P.J. Hall, who came off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday.
“He’s what we thought he was,” Gruden said. “He doesn’t look like the biggest defensive tackle in the league, but he is a powerful, stout, quick penetrating inside presence that we need here.”
Arden Key, Maurice Hurst and Hall have formed a triumvirate of rookie defensive linemen who are looking to invigorate the Raiders’ pass rush.
With Hall and Hurst both flashing some big-time potential as interior pass-rushers, the Raiders may have found a long-term solution for a problem that has plagued them in the past.
“We have not had enough inside pass-rush,” Gruden said. “Hopefully we can get to full strength on the outside and improve inside and we might have something.”
“We all plan on staying together,” Key said of the rookie trio. “We all had a meeting when we first got here. We want to stay together (during) our careers.”
If the three end up reaching their potential together, the Raiders’ defensive line could be a recurring nightmare for AFC West quarterbacks.
Another story to keep in mind is the developing battle taking place in the secondary.
Second-year Ohio State product Gareon Conley was expected to take the reins as the team’s de facto No. 1 cornerback. But he has been out since the first day of camp, opening up a competition between Rashaan Melvin, Daryl Worley and rookie Nick Nelson for starting spots.
Gruden said that he saw Conley on the practice field on Friday during the team walkthrough and was “really encouraged by that,” but still could not provide a timetable on his return from injury.
Starting safety Erik Harris has been absent from the field, as well, as he nurses a broken finger. That has opened up some opportunities for physical-freak Obi Melifonwu and undrafted free agent Dallin Leavitt to get more playing time.
“We’ve got a long way to go to see who the starters (in the secondary) are going to be,” Gruden said. “Obviously, Conley’s injury has opened up the door for everything and Harris broke his finger – he’s been out the last few days – so it’s wide open at the safety position.
“So, with the Lions coming out here, Matt Stafford and those great receivers will be a great test and we’ll formulate our depth chart after Lion weekend.”
The Raiders will host joint-practices with Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday before opening the preseason schedule against the Lions on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.