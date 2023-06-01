Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Since graduating from American Canyon High School in 2017, Gamon Howard has bounced around between college football programs like a basketball.

That’s what he was known for playing with when he was named 2015-16 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a junior and led the Wolves to their first-ever playoff berth in 2016-17.

He may have even wondered in the seven years since if he chose the wrong college sport, as hard as it’s been to find a home as a college football player. But he was determined to make it on the gridiron after breaking the Wolves’ school record for receptions as a wide receiver.

Howard is about the same height and weight he was in high school, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, maybe not big enough to take the punishment of a receiver at the next level, and so college coaches found him more suited to playing cornerback.

He played his first two seasons at different community colleges, Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa and City College of San Francisco. He led CCSF in 2018 with five interceptions at cornerback, including two pick-sixes.

He caught the eye of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and signed with the Division I Runnin’ Rebels in the ACHS theater before a crowd of family members, friends, coaches and faculty in February 2019. But the offer was pulled when Howard didn't pass a difficult calculus class at CCSF that he needed to transfer. He redshirted that fall while making up the class at home.

His next hope of playing for a four-year program was to be Division II Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado in the fall of 2020, but the season was canceled due to the pandemic. He evacuated to his mother's apartment complex in Bedford, Texas, where he worked out in the complex's weight room.

He came back to the Bay Area and worked out on his own and with a personal trainer at Fitness Explosion Elite Training in Vacaville, not certain what was going to happen next.

It was difficult during his 2½ years away from the game.

“Mentally, I wasn’t sure where my life would go during the pandemic. I must admit I became discouraged and lost motivation,” he admitted. “I moved to Texas at the beginning of last year basically to start my life over. I was disconnected from the game and school and spent six months working two jobs.”

His next big break came from Gamon Howard Sr., the longtime owner of a barber shop in Vallejo.

“I was called by my dad and his client was offered a coaching position at WSU and thought I should walk on,” Gamon Jr. said. “I didn’t think twice. I came here as a walk-on and worked my way to the starting position and full scholarship.”

After taking a break from football pursuits, he’s back for one final season of athletic eligibility — all the way out in Detroit, Michigan at Division II Wayne State University.

“This is my last season. I transferred to WSU last year on May 1,” he said. “I did not play last year due to transfer rules.”

What made him want to keep playing college football six years out of high school?

“God,” he said.

The assistant who suggested he walk on at Wayne State, defensive line coach Frank Espy, was let go with the head coach and the rest of his staff after the Warriors went 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2022.

According to Wayne State’s website, Espy is a Vallejo native who starred at Mendocino College in Ukiah and Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas. He went on to serve as Mendocino’s head coach in 2016 and 2017 and as offensive coordinator at Cabrillo College in Aptos in 2018 and 2019 before resuming his coaching career at Wayne State three years later.

“I’m forever in debt to him for the opportunity to get back on track,” Howard said. “This team is in a rebuilding phase, with transfers and a new coach.”

The Warriors’ new head coach is none other than former Oakland Raiders star Tyrone Wheatley. A native of Dearborn, Mich., he starred for the University of Michigan from 1991-94 with 4,187 yards rushing, 510 receiving and 53 touchdowns. Also a three-year standout in track and field for the Wolverines, Wheatley was a first-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 1995 and played the last six of his 10 professional seasons for the Raiders — including in a 48-21 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII on Jan. 26, 2003. Overall in the NFL, he ran for 4,962 yards and 40 touchdowns and had 900 receiving yards and 705 kickoff-return yards. He played in the 2003 Super Bowl as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

Wheatley has been a football coach for the last 16 years, including five seasons in the NFL as a running backs coach for the Buffalo Bills (2013-14), the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18) and the Denver Broncos (2022).

As for Howard, who sat out last season due to transfer rules, he seems invigorated playing for a head coach who’s been where he wants to go.

“We have great athletes,” he said. “We play in the top Division II conference in the nation. We play against the top competition and we fully understand that, so I believe our coaches have done great recruiting and I believe we can make a playoff run.

“My goals this year are to become an All-American, make playoffs, win the GLIAC and the D-II national championship. I am a 2024 prospect for the NFL draft, so I will declare next year and take the professional route.”

Howard said he’s living off campus with a graduated teammate but is in the process of moving back on campus. It’s not American Canyon or Alamosa, but he enjoys it.

“It’s very different from those places but a lot like where I spent more time, like my city of Vallejo or in the Bay Area in general. I’m in a very nice area in downtown Detroit. But having lived in different areas, I’ve learned to adapt to any place. I do enjoy it.

“One of my favorite things about Detroit is the history of Motown. I’ve been to a Pistons game and I’ve been to Ford Field (home of the NFL’s Lions). I love being downtown. I’ve also been to Black history museums, which I thought were cool.”

He’s also learning where the good restaurants are so he can add about 10 pounds to his frame.

“I’ve always been skinny in stature,” he said. “Gaining weight is, of course, my goal this year. I plan to play at 200 pounds, so I will bulk up over summer.”

Howard said he also feels more patient about the process now of moving up in the game after having so many setbacks.

“I’m letting God guide me and keeping faith,” he said. “My setbacks are what made me who I am and makes the story even better. I get so much support and love for not giving up after so many trials and tribulations.”