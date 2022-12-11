College Football: Napa's Bowers named First Team All-American for Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and senior safety Christopher Smith were named First Team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday.

Georgia (13-0), the Southeastern Conference champion and top seed in the College Football Playoff, is the only program to place three players on the first team, and the only one to have a pair on defense. On Thursday, Carter and Smith were named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-America first team while Bowers made the second team.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High graduate, won the John Mackey Award Thursday as the nation's top tight end. He has a team-best 52 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns. He also has six carries for 93 yards and three scores. In addition, Bowers has been a pivotal blocker for a Bulldog offense that averages 207 yards on the ground and has allowed only seven sacks this year. Bowers was a Rotary Lombardi Award finalist and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.

Carter, a native of Apopka, Fla., was a Rotary Lombardi Award finalist. Despite starting only seven games because of an early season knee injury, he has 29 tackles, including seven tackles for loss (TFL) and three sacks, to go with two forced fumbles and 25 quarterback hurries. Over the last six games, he has accounted for 24 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Smith, a native of Atlanta, was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He has started all 13 games, leads the squad with three interceptions and ranks fourth in tackles with 50. In the SEC Championship Game victory over LSU, Smith returned a blocked field goal 96 yards for a touchdown.

The FWAA All-America Team was first selected in 1944. Since 1945, the FWAA All-America Team has been among the five teams used to formulate the NCAA's annual consensus All-America team, which will be announced later next week. Since the 2002 season, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation have joined the FWAA as the five designated selectors by the NCAA.

The Bulldogs take on No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. ESPN will televise the matchup at 8 p.m.