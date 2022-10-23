College Men's Soccer: Napa Valley College Storm emerges from the doldrums to dominate

The best way to move on from losses is to learn from them.

That must have been the mantra of the Napa Valley College men’s soccer team when it started the season with six losses and a tie.

Five of the defeats were against teams currently ranked in the state’s top 20 — No. 10 Butte, No. 12 Merced, No. 13 San Francisco, No. 17 Skyline and No. 20 Santa Rosa — and the other in the season opener at Folsom Lake, which is 4-6-4 but with four one-goal losses.

Napa Valley is also just 4-6-4 overall, but is unbeaten in the Bay Valley Conference with a 4-0-2 mark after shutting out College of Marin, 2-0, at home Friday. The victory, which began the second half of the BVC schedule for Napa Valley, was evidence of the Storm's progress. The Storm had settled for a 1-1 tie against the Mariners the first time.

This time, Christopher Hernandez put the Storm on the board in the 27th minute with a header goal off a Gabriel Cendejas corner kick.

Napa Valley took its slim lead into the break before finally getting an insurance goal five minutes after halftime. Angelo Vivan did the honors, with an assist from Anthony Mora.

The Storm’s previous game ended in a 3-3 tie against visiting Folsom Lake last Monday, to which it was rescheduled because of excessive heat on its original date of Sept. 8.

“I think the guys are responding well,” Ochoa said in a story about the game on the Storm’s website at nvcstorm.com. "We're staying in matches. We're creating more opportunities and staying composed. Overall, they're doing really well.

“I think the boys are driven. They're ready. They're mentally ready for what's to come. We have good depth, a good rotation. And this is who we are right now.”

Napa Valley will put its seven-game unbeaten streak on the line when it hosts Foothill of Los Altos Hills at 4 p.m. Monday. It’s another game that should have been in the preseason, but was rescheduled from Sept. 16.

Two-thirds of the Storm, who haven't lost in nearly four weeks, are from Napa’s crosstown rival high schools.

The 10 from Vintage are leading scorer Justin Sotelo, 2020-21 Napa County Player of the Year Gerardo Perez, Eduardo Gonzalez, Angel Tapia, Ivan Chavez, Luke Shea, Gilberto Solorio-Perez, Nicholas Snell, Vivan and Cendejas.

From Napa High are Julio Alonzo, Cristian Ojeda-Lovato, Cesar Guzman and Mora. From Napa’s New Technology High are Diego Aguilar and Hernandez, and Josiah Gutierrez Cortez starred for Justin-Siena.

Rounding out the Storm are Angelo Dominguez, an American Canyon resident who attended St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo, Alberto Sierra of Vallejo High, Andres Diaz out of Armijo, and Joshuah Jordan from Vanden.

Gutierrez Cortez, Hernandez, Alonzo and Jordan are only sophomores.

Sotelo leads Napa Valley not only with 8 goals, but also with 3 assists and 19 points. Vivan is right on his heels with 7 goals, 3 assists and 17 points. Hernandez is next with 3 goals, 1 assist and 7 points.

Head coach Rogelio Ochoa, who took the Storm’s helm in 2017, knows what he’s doing when he schedules some of the best opponents around to expose his teams’ weaknesses. In the five seasons Ochoa has coached the Storm, their record against nonconference foes is 8-34-4. Yet they’ve won the BVC three times and were the runners-up by a half-game in 2018.

“I think we did more to win today,” Ochoa said the story about last Monday’s tie on the Storm’s website. “But the fact that things didn't go our way, still we were able to manage and stay in the game like that, that's awesome. Because earlier in the season, it didn't always go that way. It's that's growth that we've had.”

He is assisted this year by 2014 Napa County Player of the Year Jesus “Chuy” Ochoa, a Vintage graduate who played for NVC in 2016 and 2019, and 2014 American Canyon High alumnus Yami Mchombo, who played for the Storm in 2017 and 2019.