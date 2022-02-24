College/Prep Report: Storm women finish fourth in BVC

The Napa Valley College women’s basketball team fell to first-place Laney of Oakland, 63-56, in its Bay Valley Conference and season finale on Wednesday night.

It was also Sophomore Night, and Vintage High graduate Nicole Gleeson, Calistoga High product Maira Montanez and Benicia High grad Maleiah Cronin were recognized with family members before tip-off.

The Storm (12-16, 8-8 BVC) trailed 14-5 after one quarter but played an even second quarter to keep their deficit at 9 points at halftime, 30-21. A 20-point third quarter cut NVC’s deficit to 44-41. But Laney, which was 13 for 17 from the free-throw line while NVC was 0 for 3, kept the Storm at bay.

Amaree Bennett led NVC with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist, while Alliyah Fernandez supplied 13 points, 3 rebounds and a steal off the bench. Mirah Jackson contributed 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Gleeson 7 points. 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 5 blocked shots and 2 steals, Addison Alsbury 6 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal, Montanez 4 points, 5 rebounds and a blocked shot off the bench, and Maizy Armstrong-Brown 2 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jasmine Farmer had 23 points and 14 rebounds and Kya Pearson 19 points and 19 boards to lead Laney (21-5, 15-0 BVC).

Prep Softball

Salesian 12, Justin-Siena 7

The Braves twice tied Wednesday’s season opener in Richmond, 1-1 with a run in the second inning and 5-5 with a run in the fourth. But the Pride shut out Justin-Siena until its two-run seventh to prevail.

“Seven runs in a softball game is something to be very proud of,” Justin-Siena head coach Shay Maiden said.

The Braves got RBIs from senior Eleanor Meyers, Tessa Salvestrin and Noelle Wright, sophomores Shelby Padgett and Reagan Hinkle, and freshman Dakota Tinsley.

Justin-Siena hosts Cardinal Newman at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Montgomery 4, Vintage 0

The second-seeded Vikings widened a 1-0 halftime edge with three goals in the second half to end the Crushers’ season in the North Coast Section Division I semifinals Wednesday night in Santa Rosa.

Vintage finished 17-4-4. Montgomery (15-2-5) visits No. 1 seed De La Salle (18-6-1) for the title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Concord.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.