College Softball: Ex-Crushers start 6-2 at Valley City State

There are the sights and sounds and the overall excitement of the game. There is all of the work and preparation that goes into the game. There is the competition and challenges that the game provides. There are the goals that she continually strives to achieve. There is the supreme talent, experience and leadership that she brings to the game.
Yes, Joelle Aiello of Napa knows softball so very, very well.
With this being her final season of softball after starting out in the game at the age of 5, Aiello is doing all that she can, to take it all in, to cherish and appreciate each and every day as a captain and the starting shortstop and leadoff hitter for Valley City State University of Valley City, North Dakota.
“Personally, I just really want to try and take in every moment and be as grateful for everything that I come in contact with this year and try to have the best time that I can with what I’m given, no matter the circumstances, just so that I can try to really enjoy every last minute that I have on the field,” Aiello, 21, a senior, said in a phone interview in late February.
Over the years, Aiello has played on tournament travel ball teams, including Envy Gold and Xtreme of Napa and Running Rebels Gold of Stockton, and for Vintage High School. She is in her fourth and final year at Valley City State, an NAIA member school that plays in the North Star Athletic Association.
“I’m going to have a really, really hard time when it all ends, just because I’ve played since I was 5 and it’s pretty much been my entire life. I love softball a lot,” she said.
“I love being on the field, as every year the team is different. It’s so fun to get to be with new girls every time. I love also getting to see the girls that I’ve played with develop over the years.
“I love it as much as I ever have and I’m really excited to be able to get outside since the weather’s been beautiful lately.”
Aiello’s stellar play is a big reason why Valley City State is off to a 6-2 start, as she is batting .393 (11-for-28) with five doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBIs.
The Vikings began the 2021 season at the Presentation College Dome Classic I in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They went 3-1, with wins over Dordt University, 6-5, Briar Cliff University, 2-0, and Dakota Wesleyan University, 5-1. They lost to Morningside College, 6-0.
Aiello was named as the NSAA Player of the Week.
Valley City State was also 3-1 at the PC Dome Classic II in Aberdeen. The Vikings had wins over College of Saint Mary, 9-0, University of Jamestown, 6-0, and Dakota Wesleyan University, 14-0. Their only loss came against Morningside College, 9-1.
“I’m really happy with how the season has been going. We’re still right at the beginning, so we’re still kind of mixing and matching things and trying to figure out what works best for us. But as far as what we’ve done thus far, I feel good,” said Aiello.
Aiello’s teammate, Sierra Crocker, the Vikings’ sophomore catcher who also played at Vintage High and is from Napa, was named as the NSAA Player of the Week at the PC Dome Classic II.
“They’re both exceptional people,” said Mark Mattson, Valley City State’s head coach, who is assisted by his wife, Barbi Mattson, the associate head coach. “One of the main things that Barbi and I look at is what kind of people they are first. Obviously, we want killer softball players, but at the same time, we really want them to have a family-oriented kind of a mindset. Both of them are deadlocked into that. They’re both fun loving, that you can kid and joke with all that kind of stuff, but very serious when it comes to softball. We’re pretty blessed to have them on the team.”
Aiello is one of the top players in the country. She is an all-around player – outstanding in the field, outstanding at the plate.
“I love playing with Joelle,” said Crocker. "Because we’ve played with each other for so long, we can kind of communicate on the field really well and I just know her style. I think we just play really well together and I love being on a team with her,"
Aiello and Crocker were teammates for one year at Vintage. It was during the 2017 season when Crocker was a sophomore and Aiello a senior. Crocker started for Napa High as a freshman.
“We’ve always known each other really well and played well together. So I love being on the field with her,” said Aiello. “We’ve been bonded for a while since we played together quite some time ago.
“I think we both saw really good competition prior to coming here. And we both have always worked really hard. I think it just comes down to the two of us working really, really hard together and as a team.”
Aiello is a 2017 Vintage graduate and Crocker is a 2019 graduate of New Tech.
“She’s very talented,” said Crocker. “She puts in a lot of work outside of playing. She’s really well-rounded on the field. I know, in particular, when we’re playing together, I’m really confident in her defensive abilities just because I have to throw down to her all the time. I have to be confident in her.
“It’s definitely an emotional time. I think everyone who has played with her already is kind of dreading our last game together. But we’re still focused on having fun throughout the season and really making it a good time for her.”
Aiello and Crocker are from one of the top softball communities in Northern California, with so many players over the years going on to play at the community college and four-year levels.
“I had a great experience playing in Napa, especially for Vintage,” said Aiello. “We played some really good competition. I think there’s so much great talent in the Napa area. I was able to really kind of get a gauge on what I was capable of. A lot of great athletes come out of Napa.”
Said Crocker, 20:
“A lot of the coaches in Napa pushed me to be the player that I am today. I’m super proud to have come from that community.”
Valley City State resumes its season on Saturday with its first home games of the season, a doubleheader against Doane University of Crete, Nebraska. The last game of the regular season is on May 2 against Presentation College. The NSAA Tournament is May 7-10 in Bellevue, Neb.
“I have high hopes for our team. I think we really are starting to click together, both on and off the field,” said Crocker. “I think we do have a lot of work to do if we want to get to that point. But I am really confident that we can have a good record and really get where we want to be.”
Also in the NSAA is Bellevue (Bellevue, Nebraska), Dickinson State (Dickinson, N.D.), Dakota State (Madison, S.D.), Presentation (Aberdeen, S.D.), Mayville State (Mayville, N.D.), Waldorf (Forest City, Iowa), and Viterbo (La Crosse, Wisconsin).
Due to the weather conditions, Valley City State has been playing its games indoors.
A closer look at Joelle Aiello and Sierra Crocker:
Joelle Aiello
Aiello has become one of the top players in school history.
For her career, she has a .413 batting average, with 197 hits, including 28 doubles and 15 triples, and 60 RBIs. She has a .541 slugging percentage.
The school’s career hits record is 237.
As a freshman in 2018, she led the conference with a .441 batting average in 51 games (all starts) and was named NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) second-team All-Region, NSAA Newcomer of the Year, and first-team All-Conference. She was an NSAA Gold Glove winner.
As a sophomore in 2019, she set school records for single-season hits (84) and triples (7), and for career triples (10). She finished eighth in the NAIA for total hits. She was named first-team All-Conference and NFCA first-team All-Region after batting .408 with 25 RBIs in 59 games (all starts). She was also an NSAA Gold Glove award winner.
Her junior season in 2020 was limited to 18 games due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She batted .359 with nine RBIs.
“She’s an awesome competitor,” said Mark Mattson. “She does a lot of outside work to help make herself better. That means a lot to her, to be a great player. She’s a great leader and a tremendous person. She does well in the classroom, too.”
Aiello is a health science major and will graduate this spring. She actually has one more year of eligibility, as she was limited to games last year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is planning to enter a nursing school program.
The Mattsons have worked with Aiello to try and increase her power at the plate.
“She was slapping before we came here,” said Mark Mattson. “We saw the potential for her to hit it out. We worked on that a lot last year, getting her to hit the ball out of the park, as opposed to touch and go kind of thing with the slapper. We saw her swing away. My wife and I said, ‘We like to hit the ball out.’ I said, ‘Why are you slapping all the time?’ We told her when we got the job that she’d hit a home run or more than a home run, by the time we get done with her. And she’s already hit one out in the first weekend. She has really come a long ways in that regard and it’s added to her game.”
Aiello is also a standout at her position, consistently making plays as a team leader in the infield. She has a career .956 fielding percentage.
“She’s a phenomenal fielder,” said Mark Mattson. “She’s making some really outstanding plays. She does have a very, very strong arm. She is one of the most outstanding infielders I’ve seen in NAIA. She makes incredible plays.”
Aiello said her work in the weight room has helped to improve her strength on offense.
“I’m definitely feeling more powerful than I ever have. We’ve had a change in our weightlifting program in the past few years, so I’ve definitely gotten a lot stronger through that,” she said.
Aiello started all four years of varsity softball at Vintage.
She was named honorable mention All-Monticello Empire League as a freshman in 2014 after hitting .359. She was also a finalist for Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team.
Aiello was named first-team All-MEL and was a finalist for Napa County Offensive Player of the Year after batting .429 as a sophomore.
Aiello was named first-team All-MEL and was a finalist for Napa County Player of the Year after hitting .443 as a junior.
As a senior, she was honored as the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-County team. She batted .425 and was also named All-MEL.
“I’ve been really, really happy with the journey that I’ve been on. It’s definitely been a pretty wild ride,” she said. “We’ve had some really amazing seasons. With it getting cut short last year was pretty tough. College softball has been probably one of the greatest experiences of my life.”
Sierra Crocker
Crocker was a three-year starter at catcher for Vintage. She batted .415 with 19 RBIs and six doubles as a senior.
She played in 18 games as a freshman at Valley City State and hit .443 with 27 hits, including nine doubles and two home runs, and drove in 14 runs.
She was limited to eight games last year and batted .304 with a home run and nine RBIs.
For her career, through 26 games, she has a .962 fielding percentage.
Crocker was 6-for-12 with a home run, three doubles, eight RBIs and a .538 on-base percentage en route to earning NSAA Player of the Week honors.
“She has been outstanding. I’ve started her at catcher every single game this year so far,” said Mark Mattson. “She’s a gap to gap hitter. We really worked on her hitting the ball out of the park last year. She has really figured out the hitting part of it and being able to get a little more loft on the ball. I know she is going to hit well.
“She is a very good catcher. She is still learning a lot of stuff. She is trying to get a little bit more vocal with it. She has got a good arm and is working on getting a little more accurate.”
Crocker, who is an art education major, played travel ball for Envy Gold, Road Runners, Strike Zone, Running Rebels, Bat Busters and the Ohana Tigers.
“I think those years really pushed me to be a really competitive player. And I think that’s entirely why I’m in college softball,” she said.
“This season is looking really promising.”
Crocker was among the finalists for Napa County Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.
She was named as honorable mention on the Prep2Prep.com 2019 All-North Coast Section team.
She was selected second-team on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League team in 2019.
She threw out two runners in Vintage’s 5-2 loss to Carondelet-Concord in the first round of the NCS Division 1 playoffs in 2019.
Crocker was among the finalists for Offensive Player of the Year on the 2018 All-Napa County team.
She was named as honorable mention on the All-MEL team in 2017.
