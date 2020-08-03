College Sports: With fall sports moved to spring, Pacific Union College bracing for unprecedented year for athletics

“We’re planning for a week at a time, often,” he said. “That’s unfortunate but you have to do it. You have to have a Plan A, B, C, D and keep trying to adjust to see if you can make this happen.”

Discussion around all of these possibilities is really just beginning, and the fall-to-spring shift gives conferences more time to create new schedules and plans. Still, it’s not quite what Silie had in mind going into his second year as AD.

“Definitely not,” he said, laughing. “Not only the second, even the first. It’s been crazy but I think that everyone is in the same crazy boat and everyone is trying to figure it out. Misery loves company. I’m optimistic, though. People here have been more than understanding. Things like this are definitely going to have an impact on our enrollment but I think it’s going to have an impact on enrollment for a lot of people, different schools, and that part is unfortunate but it is what it is."

“We’re going to do the best we can and move the programs forward. We were excited this year because we were introducing two new sports but even those two, they’re coming into a new reality for us when it comes to sports.”