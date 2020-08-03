College Sports: With fall sports moved to spring, Pacific Union College bracing for unprecedented year for athletics

Richard Silie’s first year at Pacific Union College didn’t quite go as he expected.
He arrived at PUC prior to the start of last school year to coach the women’s volleyball team and teach. But when the need for a new Athletic Director suddenly became an issue, Silie stepped into the role.
“I went for it and here I am enjoying it,” Silie said last week.
While there were some exciting developments in his first year leading athletics at the Seventh-day Adventist NAIA college in Angwin, chief among them the approval to add two new sports for the 2020-21 school year, his upcoming second year as AD is currently projecting to be unlike any other in the history of PUC athletics.
Though tucked away in the Napa Valley hills, PUC has not gone untouched by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On July 23, the California Pacific Conference, the athletic conference in which PUC competes, announced that it was moving fall sports to the spring. About a week later, the NAIA officially moved fall championships to the spring, all but finalizing the official shift in the schedule.
For PUC, this means that women’s volleyball, men’s soccer, cross country and newly added women’s soccer will all be starting their seasons in the spring semester in 2021, along with men’s volleyball, the other new addition to the athletic department, although the starting dates have yet to be determined.
PUC and other schools are still waiting on the NAIA to set official championship dates for the fall sports season in the spring. Those dates, in turn, will allow schools to create their schedules if they do wish to compete in NAIA championship events. Silie said that playing a conference-only schedule is still on the table for the CalPac but that schools will be allowed to schedule non-conference games if they want.
The status of the basketball season, which usually starts in late October and plays into late February, is still undecided. But with the NAIA’s recent ruling on fall sports, conferences, including the CalPac, are in discussions about the best path forward.
“It really hinges on the national tournament and whether the conferences are going to choose to participate and want to be part of that or do they just want to have conference championships, which is definitely a possibility for us,” Silie said. "We could just decide to have a conference championship but not participate in the national tournament, if it’s best for us.”
Silie said the “best scenario” for winter sports would be for PUC to move the start of the basketball season to after students return to campus from winter break on Jan. 4 and then begin the “fall” season once basketball concludes, likely in March. He admits, though, that looking that far ahead is a little difficult now.
“We’re planning for a week at a time, often,” he said. “That’s unfortunate but you have to do it. You have to have a Plan A, B, C, D and keep trying to adjust to see if you can make this happen.”
Discussion around all of these possibilities is really just beginning, and the fall-to-spring shift gives conferences more time to create new schedules and plans. Still, it’s not quite what Silie had in mind going into his second year as AD.
“Definitely not,” he said, laughing. “Not only the second, even the first. It’s been crazy but I think that everyone is in the same crazy boat and everyone is trying to figure it out. Misery loves company. I’m optimistic, though. People here have been more than understanding. Things like this are definitely going to have an impact on our enrollment but I think it’s going to have an impact on enrollment for a lot of people, different schools, and that part is unfortunate but it is what it is."
“We’re going to do the best we can and move the programs forward. We were excited this year because we were introducing two new sports but even those two, they’re coming into a new reality for us when it comes to sports.”
Silie added that PUC’s two new sports have started to take shape. PUC currently has new coaches lined up for both soccer teams and men’s volleyball.
Timothy Raymond will be leading both the men’s and women’s soccer teams next year, while Melissa Barton will be coaching men’s volleyball.
Raymond, who’s coming to Angwin from upstate New York according to Silie, was supposed to arrive on campus in the coming weeks, but that has now been delayed with the postponement of the season.
“We’re in constant communication,” Silie said. “He’s kind of learning on the road, talking to our recruits, making sure that everyone is still good to go. We’re looking good with soccer.”
Barton, who played volleyball at Walla Walla University from 2013-2016, will also be stepping into a leadership role as Assistant Director of Athletics and Recreation. Silie said that the Athletic Department and Recreation Department recently merged, so he and Barton will share some responsibilities managing athletics.
Silie, meanwhile, will reprise his role as head women’s volleyball coach for the upcoming school year. The Pioneers struggled last season, going 0-17 overall, primarily, Silie said, because of how late he was hired. The entire roster from the 2018-19 season had left the program due to uncertainty around the coaching position prior to Silie stepping in.
While Silie is still looking for his first win as PUC’s head volleyball coach, he’s optimistic about building the program going forward.
“In a way, it’s great because from the ground I begin to establish the kind of program that I want and that I think is going to be successful,” he said. “It didn’t show up in the wins and losses column, that’s for sure, but I think there was a lot to fix first before worrying about that piece.”
Like most other return-to-play plans for school-based athletics, the NAIA’s plan hinges on the reduction of COVID-19 cases in areas where its schools are based. One of the primary thresholds for sports returning is that approximately half of its member schools get clearance from local health officials that it’s safe to play before a season can start. For example, if 47 of the 95 football programs in the NAIA get approval to play, then the season will be authorized to begin.
Only time will tell what the future holds for sports at PUC in the upcoming school year, but Silie says he and the entire athletic department are ready to approach this challenge head on.
“We’re committed to making it happen for our students and for our school,” he said. “Having the program running, it’s more than just playing the games. It helps with the overall being of college, the overall identity of who we are at PUC.”
