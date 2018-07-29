Tracy Martin ran the 800 and mile relay and also did the long jump all four of her years for the track and field team at UC Santa Barbara. She graduated in 1989, earning a degree in communications.
Martin’s daughter, Kendall Martin, will leave in September to attend UCSB and as a preferred walk-on, will join the track and field team as a javelin thrower. Kendall is a 2018 Justin-Siena High School graduate and plans to major in communications.
“It means so much to me, to be able to get the opportunity to move on to a higher level and get so many different perspectives on how to throw and get the coaching and to practice every day,” Kendall Martin, 18, said last week. “I really hope that it goes well. I’m hopeful that I’ll see a lot of improvement and be able to take it to another level.”
Kendall Martin was on the track team all four of her years at Justin-Siena and has been a member of the Napa Track Club for the last seven years.
She is a six-time USA Track & Field Pacific Association champion in the javelin and a five-time Junior Olympic qualifier.
She was third at the 2017 USATF Youth National Championships and fourth at the 2015 USATF Youth National Championships.
“The coaches have enjoyed watching Kendall grow up through the Napa Track Club and are so excited for her opportunity to throw the javelin at UCSB,” said Dave Augustus, the Napa Track Club’s head coach. “Kendall will carry on the tradition of NTC athletes throwing the javelin in college and that is so exciting for us.”
Martin has a personal-record throw of 112 feet, 2 inches in the javelin. The California Interscholastic Federation does not offer the javelin as an event for high school track and field, so Martin competes and represents the NTC on a club level.
“She is without a doubt one of the hardest workers I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching,” said Tony Giovannoni, an assistant coach with the NTC. “She’s just rock-solid – never missed a practice, even in preseason, and never gave less than 100 percent effort.
“Her high-character, unbeatable work ethic, and intense desire to succeed will make her a great addition to any team she joins.”
Kendall Martin had four outstanding years of track and field at Justin-Siena. She was a team captain and the Braves’ MVP in both 2017 and 2018. She ran on the school-record 4x100 meter relay team in 2016.
She also competed for Justin-Siena in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and on mile relay teams.
She qualified every high school season for the CIF North Coast Section Meet of Champions at UC Berkeley in the 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay.
“All of my years at Justin have helped me get to this point,” she said. “I’m so thankful for the track club that has provided me the opportunity to throw and all the coaches that have supported me.
“I’m very excited to be going to college where my mom went. I definitely look up to my mom. The fact that I get to follow and do the same thing that she did is awesome. I really can’t wait.”
Kendall Martin has placed for Justin-Siena the last three years at the Marin County Athletic League Championships.
She was on the winning 4x100 relay team in 2016.
She was second in the 300 hurdles, third in the 100 hurdles, and third in the 4x100 relay in 2017.
This year, she was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.
“Kendall knows that I feel such gratitude for having track and field in my life, and having that college experience,” said Tracy Martin, an assistant coach for track at Justin-Siena. “I liked going to practice and I know Kendall likes going to practice. She likes to be part of a team. It suits her.”
Tracy Martin went to Corona del Mar High-Newport Beach and competed at the CIF State Meet in the mile relay. She also ran the 400, 4x100 relay and did the long jump.
Throwing javelin
Kendall Martin began throwing the javelin at age 11. She has attended clinics over the years to try and learn as much as she can about the event.
“From the beginning, I could see she was intrigued by it,” said Tracy Martin. “She has all the factors to make a good javelin thrower. She has the speed, she’s got the quickness. You have to have a quick arm, and it just all came together.
“I knew she liked it, because she put that time in. She’s worked very hard at it. I am so grateful that she has this opportunity, because she is an athlete that has just such a high work ethic and she truly has had an interest in college athletics.”
The javelin throw is a technical event, said Kendall Martin, who works on her strength and speed.
“There’s so many different parts to it, so that’s why it’s so satisfying when you do get a good throw, because everything comes together,” she said. “It’s about your foot movement and your arm placement. Arm strength is definitely key. It takes speed and it takes strength.”
She also played four years of volleyball at Justin-Siena. She played at libero, setter and outside hitter, and was a team captain.
Standout in the classroom
Martin graduated with a 4.42 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, a four-year Honor Roll and California Scholarship Federation Member, and a 2017 Academic Award recipient for honors calculus, religious studies and contemporary literature.