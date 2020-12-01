Bay Area Report: Stanford has long football trip

Stanford’s football team is heading for a long trip to the Pacific Northwest because of new COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County.

The new rules prohibit practices and games for contact sports for three weeks. The Cardinal are traveling to Seattle on Wednesday to begin preparing for Saturday’s game at Washington.

They will then spend the following week in Corvallis, Oregon, before playing Oregon State on Dec 12. That game had originally been scheduled to be played at Stanford but has been moved because of the new rules.

Men's Basketball

Stanford 82, Alabama 64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Highly touted freshman Ziaire Williams scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his collegiate debut and Stanford beat Alabama 82-64 in the relocated Maui Invitational on Monday.

Stanford will face 14th-ranked North Carolina (2-0) on Tuesday. The tournament is being played in North Carolina instead of Hawaii due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game served as Stanford's season opener because its first scheduled game against Utah Valley was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.