Bay Area Roundup: Giants agree to 2-year deal with RHP Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson.

The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13.

Jackson had a strong season in 2021 when he helped Atlanta win the World Series. He went 2-2 with a career-low 1.98 ERA in a career-high 71 games. He recorded 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 63 2-3 innings and ranked second in the majors with 31 holds.

Over a seven-year career with Texas and Atlanta, Jackson is 16-6 with a 4.24 ERA with 19 saves in 253 relief appearances.

The deal announced on Monday will pay Jackson $3 million in 2023 and $6.5 million in 2024. There is a team option for $7 million for 2025 with a $2 million buyout if San Francisco declines to exercise it.

Jackson’s 2025 club option base salary can escalate by up to $3.5 million for games finished during the 2024 season.

Jackson will also make a donation to the Giants Community Fund of $15,000 in 2023, $32,500 in 2024 and $35,000 in 2025 if the club option is exercised.

The Giants also completed a trade with the Phillies, acquiring left-hander Erik Miller for right-hander Yunior Marte. The 24-year-old Miller was the Phillies' fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft out of Stanford and was ranked as their seventh-best prospect, according to MLB.com.

NHL

Pastrnak, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season.

“When you have great depth like we have, you’re able to move people around, especially when people are on top of their games to give our team an added spark," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said.

Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak.

“We’re going in the right direction. And the level of frustration can get very high when you lose the way we have this season," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "It’s a frustrating situation because we’ve done a lot of good things, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning and losing.”

Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game as the forward skated through three Sharks defenders en route to a highlight-reel backhand goal. Marchand extended his point streak to five games.

“Those don’t come often. They’re fun when they do. I was gonna dump it, and then he was kind of cheating the dump a little bit, and (I) got inside, and then I put it on net, and it went in. Like I said, it’s fun when those ones come your way,” Marchand said.

Sharks defensemen Matt Benning, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and forward Alexander Barabanov extended their point streak to four games, with all three players getting an assist tonight.

“We’ve lost too many games here in the last couple of years, and it’s tough, but all we can do is just move forward," Couture said. "Tonight, we played a very good team pretty close all night, and it could have gone either way there for a while. So we’ll take the positives, have a day off tomorrow, and get back to work on Monday.”

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron passed Phil Esposito for third all-time in points by a Bruins player with an assist on Marchand’s goal. Bergeron has 1,014 career points after he added a second assist on Pastrnak’s second goal.

“I mean, it’s very special," Bergeron said. "When you look at the guys that are up there, you know, legends of the game, people that I have a lot of respect for, and they’ve had a tremendous impact on the organization. But also the in the league itself.”

The Sharks visit Arizona on Tuesday night.

Men's College Basketball

Clayton, Cal rout Stanford, 92-70

BERKELEY — DeJuan Clayton hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as California rolled to a 92-70 victory over Stanford on Friday night.

Clayton, who missed Cal's first 13 games because of a hamstring injury, sank 9 of 14 shots for the Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12 Conference). He added seven assists. Sam Alajiki came off the bench to score 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Kuany Kuany hit 5 of 7 shots, 3 of 4 from distance, and scored 18.

Clayton buried all four of his first-half 3-pointers, scoring 14 points to lead the Golden Bears to a 45-37 lead at intermission.

Cal shot 64% in the first 20 minutes (18 of 28) and buried 8 of 10 from beyond the arc. Freshman ND Okafor and Alajiki both had eight points as the Cal bench outscored the Cardinal subs 21-11. Okafor hit all four of his shots and Alajiki was 3 for 3 with two 3-pointers. Stanford shot 53% from the floor in the first half but made only 3 of 12 from distance.

The Golden Bears were never threatened in the second half. Grant Newell hit a 3-pointer to put Cal up 53-43 two minutes into the second half and the Cardinal trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Michael Jones led the Cardinal (5-10, 0-5) with 14 points, while Spencer Jones scored 13. Maxime Raynaud pitched in with 12 points and eight rebounds. Isa Silva scored 12.

Cal shot 59% overall and a blistering 73% from beyond the arc (16 of 22). Stanford shot 50% overall but only 30% from distance (7 of 23).

The Golden Bears have won two straight and 3 of 4 since a 0-12 start to the season.

Cal travels to play Washington State on Wednesday and Washington on Saturday. The Cardinal visit Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday.