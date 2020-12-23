College Athletics: COVID, legislation, lawsuits signal change

As 2020 came to a close, there were at least 116 Division I programs at 34 schools slated for the chopping block, with that number expected to grow. A debate was brewing about whether there was a true financial need to drop the programs or if the schools were merely using the pandemic as a convenient excuse to make moves they'd wanted to make for a long time.

“I think the glory days of college athletics as we've known it may be over,” said longtime college insider Chuck Neinas, discussing the possible end of the Olympic sports model as it currently runs in colleges, in an interview with the National Football Foundation.

The debate spilled into full view at Stanford, where hundreds of alumni were hoping to reverse an administration decision to strip 11 sports from one of the country's most robust college programs.

“By cutting sports, you're not solving the underlying problem," said Olympic fencer and Stanford grad Alex Massialas, who is leading the effort to restore the sports at his alma mater. "Stanford’s financial problems, and them running a deficit, was something that happened well before the virus started.”

According to Stanford, the athletic department's deficit had been projected to exceed $12 million in fiscal 2021; after the pandemic hit, that was revised to at least $25 million.