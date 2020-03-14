College Athletics: Former Braves shine for Gauchos

“At this point, a great emphasis is being placed on (athletic) eligibility and whether or not our student-athletes will retain this year of eligibility or if it will be ruled as a season of completion in regards to the 5-year, 10-semester eligibility standards set forth by the NCAA and NAIA.”

According to ncaa.com, those who transfer to a Division I school to continue their sport have five calendar years to play four seasons of competition, and their five-year clock starts when they enroll as a full-time student at any college. Those who go on to play at a Division II or III school have the first 10 semesters or 15 quarters in which they are enrolled as a full-time student to complete four seasons of competition.

“Coach Freschi and the men’s golf team were off to one of their most successful starts in years and we feel badly that their team season and individual seasons may have come to an end,” Dunlap said. “Coach Parker will continue to work with his baseball team and have them available if the season were to resume as well.