College Athletics: Former Braves shine for Gauchos

Justin-Siena graduates Kendall Martin and Landon Mispagel recently helped their UC Santa Barbara women’s and men’s track and field teams take first place in their season-opening Gaucho Roundup against Pepperdine and Westmont.
Martin, a sophomore, took first place in the javelin with a second throw of 139 feet, 1 inch. The mark bumped her from fifth to fourth on the all-time list for that event at UCSB. Four of her attempts were all past 40 meters (131 feet, 3 inches).
She had a successful freshman season in the javelin for UCSB in 2019, after finishing 11th in the 300 hurdles at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions as a senior at Justin-Siena in 2018.
Mispagel is a freshman specializing in the 110-meter hurdles, where the obstacles are 3 inches higher in college than in high school competition. A strong effort at the meet landed him in a dead heat for second place and he was awarded third-place points, setting a personal record time of 15.14. He also competed in the 200 meters and a 50.9-second split in the 4x400 relay to help the Gauchos maintain a top-two placement.
At Justin Siena last year, Mispagel was the Vine Valley Athletic League champion in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, competed in NCS Meet of Champions, and helped break the Braves’ school record in the 4x100 relay.
NVC postpones sports
Head coach Bob Freschi’s Napa Valley College men’s golf team was in contention for a Big 8 Conference title after winning three of the first six tournaments, and placing second in two and third in one.
Baseball head coach Dan Parker’s team was 2-16 overall, but only 0-2 in Bay Valley Conference play with 19 BVC games left. There was hope after last year’s team, despite having only five home games at Storm Field because of wet conditions, finished 8-13 in the conference and 11-20 overall after starting 3-15 overall. They were 5-0 at home.
And then came this announcement from its governing body on Friday:
“Due to concerns over COVID-19, the California Community College Athletics Association Board of Directors voted to postpone indefinitely, practices outside of regularly scheduled classes, and competition for all spring sports and those sports in their nontraditional seasons. The CCCAA Board understands the impact this will have on our student-athletes. The CCCAA will be working to minimize those impacts when it comes to student-athlete CCCAA eligibility, as well as at the four-year college level. For more information and updates, visit the CCCAA website (cccaasports.org).”
The baseball team had played only 18 games and had 19 left, and the golf team had played only six of 12 conference tournaments. Unsure if the seasons will ever be able to resume, NVC Athletic Director Jerry Dunlap said his main concern is making sure none of NVC’s spring athletes are denied the chance to play two full seasons there.
“At this point, a great emphasis is being placed on (athletic) eligibility and whether or not our student-athletes will retain this year of eligibility or if it will be ruled as a season of completion in regards to the 5-year, 10-semester eligibility standards set forth by the NCAA and NAIA.”
According to ncaa.com, those who transfer to a Division I school to continue their sport have five calendar years to play four seasons of competition, and their five-year clock starts when they enroll as a full-time student at any college. Those who go on to play at a Division II or III school have the first 10 semesters or 15 quarters in which they are enrolled as a full-time student to complete four seasons of competition.
“Coach Freschi and the men’s golf team were off to one of their most successful starts in years and we feel badly that their team season and individual seasons may have come to an end,” Dunlap said. “Coach Parker will continue to work with his baseball team and have them available if the season were to resume as well.
“Men’s golf and baseball will continue to hold in-person classes during this break. We will continue to wait for information to become available from the CCCAA in regards to the entire spring seasons being completely cancelled or if they will resume competition at some point. We are working with the CCCAA in regards to eligibility concerns which will eventually be forwarded from the NCAA and NAIA.”
Storm golfers 2nd in tourney
Keelan Cole shot a 6-over-par 78 to lead the Storm to a second-place finish behind Folsom Lake, 399-421, in the sixth conference tournament of the season on Wednesday at Rancho Murieta Country Club. Also for NVC, Kyle Wilkinson shot an 82, Charles Porter and Joe Amoroso 83s, Ryan Chamblee a 95, and John Scott Senz a 98.
The next two Big 8 tournaments on the Storm’s schedule are March 23 at Wildhorse Golf Club in Davis and March 30 at Chardonnay Golf Club. Napa Valley is just 2 points behind Folsom Lake in the standings.
NVC baseball falls to Marin, 21-2
Tony Diaz went 2 for 5 to lead the Storm’s eight-hit attack in Thursday’s BVC home loss. Also contributing were St. Helena High product Jack Adkins (1 for 4, triple), American Canyon High graduate Eric Thomas (1 for 4, RBI), James Espinosa (1 for 1), DJ Pautin (1 for 3), Austin Mattos (1 for 4), Tyler Toland (1 for 4) and Freddy Tenbrink (walk, run).
Leading the team’s batting for the season are Diaz (.375 average, 27 hits, 16 RBIs) and Toland (.319, 23 hits, team highs of 16 runs and 10 walks). Tenbrink, a sophomore, is hitting .417 with 5 hits in 12 at-bats. Trinity Prep grad Sean Quinn, also a sophomore, has a .143 clip (1 for 7).
Adkins is hitting.268 with 15 hits and 6 RBIs, leads the Storm with 6 doubles and 5 times hit by pitches, and has even pitched 9 1/3 innings. Also among the leaders are Thomas (.246, 7 RBIs, 15 hits) and fellow American Canyon freshman Brandon Cameron (.227, 3 RBIs, 10 hits).
Pac-12 cancels rest of 2010-20 sports
At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors on Saturday, according to a press release, the Pac-12 Conference made the decision to cancel all conference and non-conference sport competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.
This decision, the release reads, follows both the Pac-12’s earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
In addition, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision.