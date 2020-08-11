College Athletics: Pac-12 fall sports postponed amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pacific 12 and Big Ten conferences won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, taking two of college football's five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.

About an hour after the Big Ten's announcement, the Pac-12 called a news conference to say its season would be postponed until the spring.

A release received from the Pac-12 Tuesday afternoon said student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed and that it strongly encourages that the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this academic year an additional year of eligibility. As part of their guaranteed scholarships, they will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services, it read.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon said in the release. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”